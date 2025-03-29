‘The 4 Healthy Plant-Based Meals I Rely On’

If you’ve recently gone plant-based, it’s easy to feel stuck in a rut — relying on the same few meals or running out of ideas altogether. That’s where Alexandra Andersson comes in. A vegan for over six years, Alexandra shares simple, nourishing recipes on her YouTube channel that she’s been coming back to time and again.

“I’ve tried so many different meals,” she says, “and some of them have stuck around for years.” Here are the ones she relies on most — and why they’re worth trying.

Each meal is simple to prep, easy to customize, and packed with whole-food ingredients — ideal for both new and experienced vegans. As Alexandra puts it: “Some of these meals have been with me for years — they’re that good.”

The roast bowl

Perfect in colder months, Alexandra’s roasted bowls are built around seasonal vegetables, a protein source, and a flavor-packed dressing. She chops potatoes, carrots, red onion, and cauliflower, coats them in a harissa marinade, and roasts them with chickpeas. Once cooked, it all gets layered over fresh greens like arugula. “It is not harder than that,” she says. The key? “The dressing creates the magic.”

Find out how to make the recipes in the video below:

Blended oatmeal

Oats are a daily staple for Alexandra — especially blended oatmeal. She makes oat flour by blitzing rolled oats and stirs it on the stove with mashed banana, plant milk, and spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Topped with peanut butter and frozen blueberries, it’s filling, high in fiber, and cheap. “I just love blended oatmeal,” she adds, noting how creamy and comforting it is.

YouTube/Alexandra Andersson Oatmeal is a staple in many vegan diets

Veggie-packed bean chili

This one’s a fridge-clearer and a meal-prepper’s dream. Alexandra sautés mushrooms, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and tomato paste with spices, then simmers it all with beans and corn. Served over brown rice and topped with vegan yogurt, avocado, and coriander, it’s hearty and flexible. “It’s so comforting knowing you’re getting lots of veggies into you,” she says.

Green smoothies (or nice cream)

Smoothies are Alexandra’s go-to way to eat more greens. She blends orange, banana, celery, and loads of baby spinach for a creamy, refreshing drink. “You can’t even taste it at all,” she says of the spinach. No fresh produce? No problem — she often uses frozen bananas and spinach cubes. For a dessert twist, she turns the same base into a “healthy nice cream” with chocolate or pitaya.

Find out more of Alexandra Andersson’s recipes on her YouTube channel and Instagram.

