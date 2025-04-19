Too Lazy To Cook? These 5 Vegan Food Hacks Are A Game-Changer

If you’ve ever found yourself hungry but totally uninterested in cooking, you’re not alone. Rose Lee, creator of the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel, knows the struggle – She previously shared a video detailing her go-to hacks for making vegan meals when you just can’t be bothered.

“Today’s video is lazy cooking hacks for lazy cooks,” she says in the intro. These hacks aren’t just for the lazy – they’re for the tired, the overworked, and anyone who wants to make cooking easier.

Lazy vegan food hacks

Lee launched started her YouTube channel to show that vegan food doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Over the years, she’s built a loyal following by keeping things real: quick meals, honest chats, and hacks that actually help people cook more plants.

“If you are on that same page and if you want more hacks and more ways to make cooking as easy and lazy as possible for you then this video is definitely for you,” she says.

Use a food processor to chop vegetables

Chop chop… or just hit pulse. Veggie prep, the lazy vegan way.

Chopping veg is a major time-sink, especially after a long day. Rose offers a simple fix: use a food processor.

“I spend way too much time in the kitchen chopping vegetables,” she says. From carrots to onions, a few pulses can get the job done in seconds. It won’t work for everything, but for many recipes, it’s a serious time-saver.

Prep garlic and onions in bulk – and freeze them

If you cook with garlic or onions regularly, this hack will change your life. On a lazy day, Rose suggests peeling and chopping a big batch of garlic, mincing it in a food processor, and freezing it in small containers. You can do the same with onions.

“You can literally have minced garlic for a very, very long time,” she explains.

It’s one of her favorite tricks to make future meals faster and easier – especially when you’re not in the mood to cry over a chopping board.

Stock your pantry and freezer with essentials

For the truly lazy days – the ones when grocery shopping feels impossible – Rose recommends keeping your kitchen stocked with long-lasting basics. “One of the things that is really annoying is running to the grocery store,” she says. Even if it’s nearby, it’s effort. That’s why she keeps pasta, canned beans, rice, pasta sauce, and frozen vegetables on hand. With just those ingredients, she can throw together a quick, nourishing meal in minutes.

Cook broccoli with your pasta

Forget steaming or roasting – Rose’s lazy method for cooking broccoli is as simple as it gets.

“You just want to throw in your broccoli maybe like five minutes before your pasta is done,” she suggests. That way, you’re cooking your veg and carbs together, saving time and dishes.

It’s an efficient, one-pot trick that works just as well for other vegetables, too.

Batch cook and freeze portions

When you do feel like cooking, Rose says to go big. Cook more than you need and freeze the rest.

“There is no better feeling than coming home and having a meal ready for you to eat,” she says. Whether it’s rice, beans, or entire meals, batching saves time later – and cuts down your excuses.

For more of Rose Lee’s hacks and recipes, visit the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel.

