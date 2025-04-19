X
Food Lifestyle

Too Lazy To Cook? These 5 Vegan Food Hacks Are A Game-Changer

From putting veggies in a food processor to freezing garlic, these food hacks will save you heaps of time in the kitchen

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan recipe developer Rose Lee in a still from her video on vegan food hacks Rose Lee recently shared some of her favorite lazy vegan food hacks - Media Credit: YouTube/Cheap Lazy Vegan

If you’ve ever found yourself hungry but totally uninterested in cooking, you’re not alone. Rose Lee, creator of the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel, knows the struggle – She previously shared a video detailing her go-to hacks for making vegan meals when you just can’t be bothered.

“Today’s video is lazy cooking hacks for lazy cooks,” she says in the intro. These hacks aren’t just for the lazy – they’re for the tired, the overworked, and anyone who wants to make cooking easier.

Lazy vegan food hacks

Lee launched started her YouTube channel to show that vegan food doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Over the years, she’s built a loyal following by keeping things real: quick meals, honest chats, and hacks that actually help people cook more plants.

“If you are on that same page and if you want more hacks and more ways to make cooking as easy and lazy as possible for you then this video is definitely for you,” she says.

Use a food processor to chop vegetables

Chop chop… or just hit pulse. Veggie prep, the lazy vegan way.

Chopping veg is a major time-sink, especially after a long day. Rose offers a simple fix: use a food processor.

“I spend way too much time in the kitchen chopping vegetables,” she says. From carrots to onions, a few pulses can get the job done in seconds. It won’t work for everything, but for many recipes, it’s a serious time-saver.

Read more: ‘What I Eat In A Week As A Strong Vegan’

Prep garlic and onions in bulk – and freeze them

If you cook with garlic or onions regularly, this hack will change your life. On a lazy day, Rose suggests peeling and chopping a big batch of garlic, mincing it in a food processor, and freezing it in small containers. You can do the same with onions.

“You can literally have minced garlic for a very, very long time,” she explains.

It’s one of her favorite tricks to make future meals faster and easier – especially when you’re not in the mood to cry over a chopping board.

Stock your pantry and freezer with essentials

For the truly lazy days – the ones when grocery shopping feels impossible – Rose recommends keeping your kitchen stocked with long-lasting basics. “One of the things that is really annoying is running to the grocery store,” she says. Even if it’s nearby, it’s effort. That’s why she keeps pasta, canned beans, rice, pasta sauce, and frozen vegetables on hand. With just those ingredients, she can throw together a quick, nourishing meal in minutes.

Cook broccoli with your pasta

Forget steaming or roasting – Rose’s lazy method for cooking broccoli is as simple as it gets.

“You just want to throw in your broccoli maybe like five minutes before your pasta is done,” she suggests. That way, you’re cooking your veg and carbs together, saving time and dishes.

It’s an efficient, one-pot trick that works just as well for other vegetables, too.

Batch cook and freeze portions

When you do feel like cooking, Rose says to go big. Cook more than you need and freeze the rest.

“There is no better feeling than coming home and having a meal ready for you to eat,” she says. Whether it’s rice, beans, or entire meals, batching saves time later – and cuts down your excuses.

For more of Rose Lee’s hacks and recipes, visit the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘My Chili Crisp Caesar Pasta Salad Went Viral – Here’s How To Make It’

Tagged

food

plant based food

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active