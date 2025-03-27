‘The 6-Step Plan That Helps Me Maintain A Balanced Diet’

If you’ve ever committed to a week of green smoothies and kale salads, only to find yourself ordering takeout three nights in a row, you’re not alone — and Nisha Vora has been there too. A former Harvard-educated lawyer turned plant-based chef, author, and content creator, Vora now runs the popular brand Rainbow Plant Life, where she shares colorful, globally inspired vegan recipes with over 1 million YouTube subscribers.

In her recent video, Vora introduces a simple but powerful framework for sustainable balanced eating called the SPICE-Y system — a six-step method she says allows her to eat nourishing food consistently. “It empowers me to eat a nourishing and balanced diet without feeling restricted,” she explains.

As a cookbook author and creator of a weekly vegan meal plan service, Vora is deeply committed to helping people eat more plants — but in a realistic and delicious way. Her SPICE-Y system isn’t about perfection, it’s about structure, creativity, and flexibility. “You get to eat exciting, interesting meals, you don’t get bored of anything, but you also aren’t spending hours in the kitchen,” she says.

So what exactly does SPICE-Y stand for? Let’s break it down:

1. Strategize

Vora starts every week by mapping out a loose meal plan. “Before I even set foot in the grocery store, my very first step is to make a plan,” she says. By assigning meals to specific days and writing a grocery list, she sets what psychologists call an “implementation intention” — a tactic proven to increase follow-through on goals.

2. Prep

Instead of traditional meal prep (which she finds repetitive), Vora preps components like sauces, grains, and chopped veggies that can be reused creatively across multiple meals. “Even the simplest meals feel just a little more special” when you have flavorful condiments ready to go, she notes.

3. Implement

This step is all about cooking and enjoying the meals you’ve planned. Thanks to her prep work, Vora’s dinners — like black bean and squash tacos or sesame tofu bowls — come together in 30 minutes or less but still feel gourmet.

4. Customize

Rainbow Plant Life/YouTube By preparing sauces and veggies ahead of time, you can customize your meals throughout the week

Vora emphasizes that prepped components don’t have to equal boring leftovers. Instead, she mixes and matches elements in fresh ways — turning black beans into tacos one night and refried beans the next. “Finding ways to reuse ingredients and components is one of the most useful skills you can develop as a resourceful home cook,” she says.

5. Embrace Flexibility

Planning is important, but so is spontaneity. That’s why she keeps freezer meals and pantry staples on hand as “emergency options” for nights when cooking just isn’t happening. “I don’t want to automatically default to ordering takeout,” she explains.

6. Your Plan, Not Theirs

The final principle is about making your system work for you. For Vora, that means allowing room for indulgences like homemade fudge. “My version of a balanced diet always leaves room for indulgences,” she says. “Sometimes the occasion calls for really good fudge.”

