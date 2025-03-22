Is This The Healthiest Meal On The Planet?

If you’re after some new and nutritious meals to add to your recipe roster, this is a great one to try. It comes from Nisha Melvani MS RD, a plant-based registered dietitian nutritionist with a Master’s Degree in Nutrition from Columbia University. She’s also a trained vegan chef and published cookbook author.

She recently shared a recipe on YouTube that she said may just be “the healthiest meal on the planet.” The highly nutritious recipe is a five-minute edamame guacamole that’s packed with fruits and vegetables. She serves it alongside purple sweet potato, which is rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which support brain health, reduce inflammation, and promote heart health.

Cooking For Peanuts The guacamole works well in a wide range of recipes

“Maybe it’s because I’m turning 50 soon, or maybe it’s the food scientist in me, but as a vegan registered dietitian, I’m on a mission to create delicious tasting foods that promote longevity and boost health span,” she said in the YouTube video. “And this edamame guacamole is packed with all the good stuff.”

Ingredients include avocado, tahini, garlic, and edamame. As well as being packed with protein, the guacamole contains a good amount of fiber and antioxidants. Most importantly, though, it tastes amazing. “It’s not just about being healthy,” she said. “Food should also be enjoyable. And I really enjoy this.”

You can find the full recipe on the Cooking for Peanuts website.

