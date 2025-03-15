X
‘The One Dish I’d Cook To Win Over A Tofu Skeptic’

If you're cooking for someone who isn't a tofu fan, this is the disk to make

A still of Nisha Vora with the one dish she'd make to impress a tofu skeptic Nisha Vora regularly shares tofu recipes to her popular YouTube channel - Media Credit: Rainbow Plant Life/YouTube

Tofu often has an unfair reputation. Many people dismiss it as bland or boring, but the truth is tofu is one of the most versatile ingredients out there. It soaks up flavor like a sponge, works across all kinds of global cuisines, and can be cooked in ways that make it crisp, chewy, or creamy.

Nisha Vora, the creator behind Rainbow Plant Life, knows this all too well. A former lawyer turned full-time food content creator, she specializes in vegan recipes that are bold, flavorful, and satisfying. And when it comes to winning over tofu skeptics, she has one go-to recipe: Chinese braised tofu.

“If I could make only one dish to win over a tofu skeptic, I think it’d have to be this Chinese braised tofu,” she says. “It’s incredibly savory and flavorful. It’s saucy, it’s delightfully chewy.”

She even put it to the ultimate test – her parents, lifelong tofu skeptics.

Watch the video to find out the full tofu recipe

Did it impress her parents?

While Vora loved the dish, she knew the real challenge would be getting her parents on board. “My parents are coming over later today, and they are not the biggest fans of tofu,” she admitted.

When they sat down to try it, the reactions were immediate.

“Very nice,” her dad said, continuing to eat while her mom nodded in approval. “No, but this is really good. No, seriously, I won’t lie. Maximum protein.”

Tofu can win anyone over

In the end, the dish was a success. “It’s so flavorful. It’s really nice and chewy,” Vora said.

For those skeptical of tofu, this dish is proof that the right preparation makes all the difference. With a crispy exterior, a deeply flavorful sauce, and perfectly balanced ingredients, it’s a game-changer for anyone willing to give tofu another chance.

Want to try it yourself? The full printable recipe is available in the description box of her Rainbow Plant Life YouTube video. You can also find more of her recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life website.

