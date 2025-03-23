X
Recipe Developer Shares Meal Prep Vegan Breakfast With 40g Of Protein

If you're in the market for a new protein-packed vegan breakfast, give this dish a try

Vegan recipe developer Merle O'Neal in a still from her YouTube channel Vegan recipe developer Merle O'Neal has shared one of her favorite vegan high protein breakfast recipes - Media Credit: Merle O'Neal/YouTube

Merle O’Neal, a well-known vegan content creator and recipe developer, recently shared her go-to high-protein meal prep breakfast: freezer-friendly breakfast burritos packed with 40 grams of protein each. Designed to be convenient, nourishing, and easy to grab on busy mornings, this recipe has quickly gained attention for its balance of flavor and nutrition.

The secret to these protein-packed burritos lies in a well-seasoned tofu scramble combined with marinated tempeh bacon. The tofu, infused with bold flavors like nutritional yeast, black salt, and smoked paprika, delivers a rich and savory bite, while the tempeh adds a smoky depth reminiscent of bacon. You can also use ingredients like sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and black beans.

Read more: ‘The One Dish I’d Cook To Win Over A Tofu Skeptic’

A scrambled tofu wrap, a high protein vegan breakfast
Merle O'Neal/YouTube This wrap can be made in advance and stores in the freezer

One of the highlights of this recipe is its flexibility. O’Neal encourages viewers to customize their burritos with different vegetables, spices, and sauces, making it easy to switch things up throughout the week. The burritos can be stored in the freezer for months, ready to be reheated in just a few minutes – perfect for anyone looking to simplify breakfast without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

Find out the full ingredients and method in the video below:

You can find more of Merle O’Neal’s videos and recipes on her YouTube channel and Instagram.

Read more: ‘This Is The Best Sandwich I Have Ever Eaten – And It’s Vegan’

