This Oil-Free Vegan Peanut Butter Cheesecake Is Packed Full Of Plants

Ami from Broccoli Mum recently shared a recipe for a vegan peanut butter cheesecake that’s completely oil-free, refined sugar-free, and loaded with whole foods.

Designed to support healthy eating but be indulgent enough for a treat, the recipe uses chickpeas, dates, plantains, and powdered peanut butter to create a creamy, protein-packed dessert. “I really hope you’re excited about this one,” says Ami in the video. “I am so excited to eat it and to make it.”

She credits the recipe’s natural sweetness to plantains, which form the base of the filling. “They are incredibly sweet,” she explains, “we’re not going to need to add any sweetener at all and the texture – the texture is on point.” The full recipe is also featured in her new cookbook, which she says contains more than 100 low-calorie, plant-based meals.

Try the recipe yourself

Making the base

For the crust, Ami uses chickpeas, calling them “so versatile.” She reassures viewers: “It doesn’t taste like a chickpeas, I promise.” To balance the flavor of the peanut butter filling, she adds cocoa powder: “To contrast the top peanut buttery filling, I really like to go with like a chocolatey sweet kind of base.”

The mixture also includes medjool dates, vanilla, a pinch of salt, and some homemade oat flour. Once blended, she describes the texture as “kind of like cookie dough fudge.” After tasting, she says, “That’s really yum actually” trailing off as she eats more and jokes with herself: “Don’t eat it all, Ami, don’t eat it all.”

She presses the mixture into a pie tin and sets it aside to prepare the filling.

Making the filling

Ami calls the filling “one of my new favorite obsessions.” She steams ripe plantains in the microwave until they’re soft and sweet. “It’s like banana’s super starchy cousin,” she says. The filling also includes firm tofu, PB2-style powdered peanut butter, vanilla, and salt.

After blending everything, she says, “This filling is where it’s at. It’s so good.” On tasting it, she exclaims, “Hands down one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. Ever.” She even suggests turning it into a pudding or having it for breakfast.

Assembling and tasting

YouTube/ Broccoli Mum This vegan cheesecake recipe requires no cooking

She spreads the filling over the chocolate base: “It feels a little bit liquidy at the moment but don’t you worry, as soon as it hits the fridge for an hour or two it’s going to solidify so beautifully.”

After chilling, she returns for a taste test with her daughter. “Oh my goodness this is going to be so good,” she says. When they both take a bite, Ami reacts: “Oh my god. The combination of the filling and the base is just so good. I really love this. This is like one of my ultimate [desserts]”.

She adds that the cheesecake is “packed with protein and natural sweetness,” and even though it’s made with wholesome ingredients, “I promise it tastes super super naughty.”

This vegan peanut butter cheesecake is one of many plant-based, nutrient-rich recipes Ami shares to support healthy, sustainable eating.

You can find more plant-based recipes and healthy eating content on the Broccoli Mum YouTube channel.

