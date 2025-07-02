X
Food Lifestyle

A Day Of High-Protein Vegan Meals – Featuring Homemade Seitan

Making seitan at home is easier thank you think

By

3 Minutes Read

high-protein vegan meals shown by Leila Hannoun on her what I eat in a day video A YouTuber has shared some of her favorite protein-packed vegan recipes - Media Credit: YouTube/ Leila Hannoun

Leila Hannoun, known for her YouTube channel focused on realistic, tasty vegan recipes, recently shared a video documenting what she eats in a day. In this video, Hannoun shows how to prepare high-protein vegan meals using staple ingredients like seitan, yogurt, and whole foods. She walks viewers through each dish and offers practical tips for cooking, storing, and enjoying plant-based meals packed with protein.

The video is part inspiration, part tutorial, and a full-on celebration of balanced vegan eating. Hannoun says she shares these videos as “food inspo,” and reminds her viewers: “If we all trained and ate the same, we still wouldn’t look like each other.” Instead, she focuses on delicious meals that support her lifestyle without promoting comparison.

Read more: How To Make Easy Homemade Tahini

See the video here

Pre-gym snack: banana and protein juice

Hannoun starts her Thursday with a simple snack before heading to the gym – a banana and some protein juice. “Not really a snack, more of a drink situation,” she explains. It’s a quick and convenient way to fuel up before a workout.

Lunch: homemade seitan caesar salad with focaccia croutons

seitan caesar salad with yogurt bowl for high-protein vegan meals
YouTube/ Leila Hannoun This seitan caesar salad is high protein

Back from the gym, Hannoun dives into lunch prep and takes viewers step-by-step through making homemade seitan. She uses 280 grams of vital wheat gluten, seasoning, and water to create a protein-rich dough. After letting it rest, she tears the dough into rough pieces. “I personally like doing it this way because it makes the edges a little bit rougher,” she explains. The texture helps crisp the seitan when frying or boiling.

She simmers the pieces in a broth made from soy sauce, stock cubes, and water for 30 minutes. “Once they’ve been boiled, they’ll literally be ready to go,” she says, storing the rest in the fridge for up to four days.

To complete the meal, Hannoun assembles a caesar salad with toasted seitan pieces, homemade caesar dressing, and focaccia croutons. “Genuinely one of my favorite summer lunches,” she says while plating up the salad. She pairs it with a yogurt bowl, keeping things light but filling.

Dinner: vegan meatball pasta

For dinner, Hannoun makes a cozy plate of vegan meatball pasta. “That picture-perfect pasta is insane,” she says, comparing it to the iconic scene from Lady and the Tramp. She tops the meal with black pepper and sea salt.

Evening snack: dark chocolate and fruit

To finish her day, she reaches for something sweet. “A piece of dark chocolate, some fruit is usually what I go for after my dins,” she shares. It’s a simple and enjoyable end to a full day of high-protein vegan meals.

You can find more vegan lifestyle content on the Leila Hannoun YouTube channel.

Read more: What Is The Sugar Diet? The Truth Behind The Trend

Tagged

food

plant based food

protein

seitan

vegan food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active