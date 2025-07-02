Leila Hannoun, known for her YouTube channel focused on realistic, tasty vegan recipes, recently shared a video documenting what she eats in a day. In this video, Hannoun shows how to prepare high-protein vegan meals using staple ingredients like seitan, yogurt, and whole foods. She walks viewers through each dish and offers practical tips for cooking, storing, and enjoying plant-based meals packed with protein.

The video is part inspiration, part tutorial, and a full-on celebration of balanced vegan eating. Hannoun says she shares these videos as “food inspo,” and reminds her viewers: “If we all trained and ate the same, we still wouldn’t look like each other.” Instead, she focuses on delicious meals that support her lifestyle without promoting comparison.



Pre-gym snack: banana and protein juice

Hannoun starts her Thursday with a simple snack before heading to the gym – a banana and some protein juice. “Not really a snack, more of a drink situation,” she explains. It’s a quick and convenient way to fuel up before a workout.

Lunch: homemade seitan caesar salad with focaccia croutons

YouTube/ Leila Hannoun This seitan caesar salad is high protein

Back from the gym, Hannoun dives into lunch prep and takes viewers step-by-step through making homemade seitan. She uses 280 grams of vital wheat gluten, seasoning, and water to create a protein-rich dough. After letting it rest, she tears the dough into rough pieces. “I personally like doing it this way because it makes the edges a little bit rougher,” she explains. The texture helps crisp the seitan when frying or boiling.

She simmers the pieces in a broth made from soy sauce, stock cubes, and water for 30 minutes. “Once they’ve been boiled, they’ll literally be ready to go,” she says, storing the rest in the fridge for up to four days.

To complete the meal, Hannoun assembles a caesar salad with toasted seitan pieces, homemade caesar dressing, and focaccia croutons. “Genuinely one of my favorite summer lunches,” she says while plating up the salad. She pairs it with a yogurt bowl, keeping things light but filling.

Dinner: vegan meatball pasta

For dinner, Hannoun makes a cozy plate of vegan meatball pasta. “That picture-perfect pasta is insane,” she says, comparing it to the iconic scene from Lady and the Tramp. She tops the meal with black pepper and sea salt.

Evening snack: dark chocolate and fruit

To finish her day, she reaches for something sweet. “A piece of dark chocolate, some fruit is usually what I go for after my dins,” she shares. It’s a simple and enjoyable end to a full day of high-protein vegan meals.

You can find more vegan lifestyle content on the Leila Hannoun YouTube channel.

