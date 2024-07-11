Malibu And Oatly Collaborate On The New Dairy-Free ‘Piña Oatlada’

Rum brand Malibu and oat milk creator Oatly have just announced a new collaboration: the dairy-free ‘Piña Oatlada.’

The brands’ Piña Oatlada is a dairy-free piña colada-flavored soft-serve, “with just a touch of alcohol.” To introduce their new product, Malibu and Oatly are opening a new “clubhouse” in London’s popular Shoreditch district called Paradise Arches.

Between July 12, and August 2, customers can try a complimentary Piña Oatlada in a glass-shaped waffle cone, Malibu and Oatly-inspired cocktails, and various other snacks at the new club. Paradise Arches will also host DJ sets, drag bingo, brunch, fitness classes, and cabaret throughout the month. (Find out more here.)

The two brands are also rolling out their Piña Oatlada soft serve at select bars across the UK, All Points East festival in London, Superbloom in Munich, Germany, and the VIP Bar at Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden in August. All customers must be of legal drinking age.

“We’re so excited to be launching the new Piña Oatlada soft serve,” said Malibu’s Vice President of Marketing Craig van Niekerk, in a release sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “Our delicious new Piña Oatlada combines two great-tasting brands to create the ultimate taste of the season, it’s the perfect way to unplug and enjoy the summer.”

Oatly soft serve coming to UK festivals once again

Oatly x Malibu Mirroring the original Oatly vanilla soft serve launch last year, the brands’ new Malibu-inspired Piña Oatlada will come to festivals this summer

Oatly first introduced its vegan soft serve ice cream to the UK last year at select locations and festivals, and general manager Bryan Carroll mentioned “exciting plans” for the product at the time. The vegan ice cream market has gone from strength to strength in recent years. In 2019 it was valued at USD $520.9 million, and experts predict it could reach $805.3 million by 2027.

“We’re always searching for new and unexpected ways for people to experience our brand,” said Oatly Creative Executive Director Martin Ringqvist. “Malibu is a perfect partner to launch our glorious oats into the nightlife scene. Just be sure to lick responsibly!”

