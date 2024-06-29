Oatly just announced a collaboration with Little Spoon for kid-friendly overnight oat smoothies.

The popular oat milk brand and the children’s healthy snack company are partnering on two flavors of Oatly x Little Spoon Overnight Oat smoothies – Peachy Berry Bliss and Apple Cinnamon Swirl – which debuted on June 25 in the US.

Each smoothie incorporates six grams of whole grains and between two and three grams of fiber. Peachy Berry Bliss features vanilla, oat milk, oats, carrots, raspberries, and peaches, while Apple Cinnamon Swirl includes pumpkin, vanilla, oat milk, apple, and cinnamon. Both flavors are free from dairy and gluten, and are suitable for vegans.

The limited edition smoothies are available to buy online now.

Dairy-free smoothies and extra-large oat milk

Little Spoon Apple Cinnamon Swirl or Peachy Berry Bliss?

Several of Little Spoon’s other smoothies are also dairy-free, including the popular Strawberry Banana Shake, Mango Coconut Chia Pudding, and Cherry Berry Chia Pudding, all of which are made with coconut milk. Cookies & Cream features an oat milk and chickpea blend, and several other flavors include nut butters like sunflower and tahini.

Meanwhile, Oatly just launched a first-of-its-kind 1.5-liter carton of its best-selling Barista oat milk at UK supermarkets to better compete with traditional dairy. The new extra-large cartons will also be available from Amazon and certain wholesalers in July.

All of Oatly’s plain drinks can be used in cooking and recipes for most babies over the age of six months, according to the brand, but for tailored advice, brand representatives Inez and Bex recommend speaking to a nutritionist or healthcare provider for more information.

