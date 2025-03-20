You Can Now Buy Lion’s Mane Mushrooms In UK Supermarkets

Fresh lion’s mane mushrooms have officially launched in UK supermarkets, with packs available to buy in large Sainsbury’s stores now.

Kent-based brand Urban Farm-It secured the listing for its 200g punnets of fluffy white individual mushrooms. They cost £5 a pack, and the punnet is fully recyclable.

“Bringing this unique ingredient to consumers across the country is a huge milestone for us,” said Urban Farm-It founder Elliot Webb in a statement. “Lion’s mane is gaining recognition for its versatility in plant-based cooking, with its meaty texture making it an excellent alternative to seafood and meat.”

What are the benefits of lion’s mane mushrooms?

Lion's mane mushrooms are renowned for their supposed health benefits

Lion’s mane mushrooms are still a relatively niche product in the UK, but they are growing in popularity due to their versatility and apparent links to improved brain health. A growing body of research indicates that they may support cognitive function by promoting nerve growth, which helps protect and regenerate brain cells. Some studies indicate they could aid memory, focus, and even reduce symptoms of mild cognitive impairment.

In addition to their possible health benefits, they are a popular ingredient in vegan cooking due to their meaty texture and ability to absorb flavors. They can be made into convincing meat alternatives, and are particularly known for being transformed into realistic plant-based steaks, a recipe made popular by plant-based chef Derek Sarno.

