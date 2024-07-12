Vegan Brand Launches Plant-Based Protein Shakes For Kids

Ripple Foods just launched “Shake Ups,” a new range of plant-based protein shakes for children and young people.

The California-based vegan dairy company described its product as the “first and only” kids’ protein shake designed to tackle hunger with 13g of pea protein and 3g of fiber per 12 oz carton. They are currently available in either “Chocolotta” or “Viva Vanilla” flavors.

“We understand the challenges parents face with hangry kids, and Ripple Shake Ups are here to provide a tasty, nutritious solution,” said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods, in a statement. “Our mission is to create products that offer both great taste and superior nutrition, and Shake Ups are the perfect example of this commitment. We’re excited to help parents keep their kids satisfied and happy with a protein shake they can feel good about.”

Ripple Foods The new protein shakes are available to buy now

Ripple Foods says its Shake Ups also contain 13 “essential” nutrients for growth and development while eschewing the top nine most common allergens.

However, the milkshakes notably contain 9g of sugar, which is nearly 40 percent of the NHS’s RDA for children aged 7-10 and 30 percent of the RDA for 11 and over.

Plant-based milk for kids

An SEC filing from November 2023 shows that Ripple Foods raised an additional USD $49 million in its most recent funding round, making its overall total more than $274 million.

Shake Ups products join the Ripple Kids line, recently expanded to include shelf-stable singles and 32oz sizes in Original and Unsweetened. The Ripple Kids range is all fortified with protein and various nutrients, including omega 3, choline, and prebiotics.

In general, the children’s plant-based market has seen a rapid influx of new products in recent months. At the start of July, Califia Farms launched its new “Kids Complete” milk, also fortified with protein, omega-3, prebiotics, and choline. Just a few days earlier, Oatly and Little Spoon released two limited-edition “overnight oat” smoothies.

Last year, Koko rebranded its kids’ milk alternative as a low-sugar, allergen-free source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, while Nestlé-owned SMA Nutrition has been selling its Little Steps “Plantygrow” Growing Up Drink in the UK since 2022.

Customers can purchase Ripple’s new Shake Ups via Amazon and online through the official Ripple Foods website.

