London Mayor Discusses Animal Welfare Commitments In New Letter

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has discussed the implementation of improved animal welfare policies into the Greater London Authority (GLA), including in its procurement plan.

In a letter to the deputy leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, seen by Plant Based News (PBN), Khan said that the new GLA Responsible Procurement Policy, due this year, will “consider animal welfare … with relevant commitments as required.” GLA spends around £9.5 billion a year procuring products and services such as energy and food.

Khan also confirmed that the British Fashion Council (BFC), which receives GLA funding, has now banned exotic animal skins from being used in future fashion shows. His letter comes after a London Assembly meeting in September during which Polanski urged the Mayor to call for a ban on the use of exotic animal skins and feathers at London Fashion Week. Polanski described the methods used to harvest skins and feathers as “horrific.”

At the time, Khan said he didn’t know enough about the issues but would speak to BFC about them. BFC introduced the exotic skins ban in December, and is in consultation regarding the use of feathers.

“It’s progress,” Polanski told PBN about Khan’s letter. But he wants to see the Mayor go much farther to protect animals.

Aligning values

“We shouldn’t give sponsorship to anything that isn’t aligned with our values,” Polanski said, referring to the GLA’s funding and procurement policies.

See Li/Picture Capital / Alamy Stock Photo Zack Polanski wants wide-ranging animal protection policies across the GLA

The only mention of animals in current GLA procurement policies is that “appropriate animal welfare standards” should be adhered to by GLA and its suppliers. “GLA has fair trade policies but no work yet on animal welfare or rights policies,” said Polanski.

In addition to banning animal skins and feathers from London Fashion Week, Polanski wants plant-based options to be the default in GLA catering and across London’s public institutions. He has been working with ProVeg on its School Plates programme, which helps schools serve more plant-based, climate-friendly meals.

Plant-based food is an area where there may be more progress from the Mayor’s office soon. In his letter, he wrote that “on 4 November, my officers met with officials linked to the Plant Based Treaty and agreed to connect them with boroughs to discuss supporting it.”

Another issue which Polanski aims to push up the political agenda is the use of animals by police and military forces. He cites the two incidents of military horses who broke out of army barracks after being spooked and running through the streets of London. One was pictured covered in blood from their injuries. “We should make sure we have the highest bar for animal safety,” said Polanski.

