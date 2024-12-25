Transport For London (TfL) is introducing new brightly colored, more sustainable uniforms that feature recycled materials and vegan leather options for staff who require them.

TfL said the refresh will help make staff more easily identifiable in busy train and bus stations. It also emphasizes increased sustainability, functionality, and inclusivity.

The original version of TfL’s uniform was created by HemingwayDesign in 2015. This update was supplied by uniform provider Cooneen but designed in-house by TfL.

The previously navy sections will be lightened by a shade or two to make them stand out, while “larger, brighter roundels” provide contrast and visibility. These roundels will appear on coats, jackets, and accessories and denote which mode or team each person belongs to.

A new viscose blend fabric was chosen for trousers, shorts, and skirts for its breathability and softness, as well as durability. TfL says this will aid the comfort of workers experiencing common menopause symptoms such as dry, itchy skin and hot flushes.

The new jacket is made using 51 percent recycled materials, and the old uniforms will be recycled, where possible. For TfL staff who require them, the updated uniform also makes headscarves available, as well as vegan alternatives to leather belts and shoes.

TfL has emphasized sustainability ‘throughout’ refresh

TfL Vegan leather is far more sustainable than animal-derived leather

Animal-derived leather has a huge negative impact on the environment. Leather is a coproduct rather than a byproduct of meat and dairy, and the leather industry collaborates in the waste produced by animal agriculture rather than reducing it.

The industry is cruel to animals and causes deforestation, chemical pollution, biodiversity loss, and more. There are already countless leather alternatives on the market – some more sustainable than others – with more launching all the time.

As of 2020, TfL employed just over 25,000 people, and the refresh cost £12 million, according to the Telegraph. Swapping animal-based leather for a vegan alternative will make a considerable difference to the overall environmental footprint of TfL’s uniforms.

TfL noted that sustainability “has been considered” throughout the refresh process, including consolidated uniform deliveries and a requirement for zero-emission vehicles. Customers will see some staff wearing the updated uniforms between now and the start of the new year.

