These Are The Most Vegan-Friendly Areas In Latin America

Vegan businesses are thriving in Latin America

Estaiada Bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, which is regarded as the most vegan-friendly city in Latin America São Paulo, Brazil, is one of the many vegan-friendly cities in Latin America - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Plant-based dining is seeing a surge in popularity in Latin America, according to new data from Veganuary and vegan restaurant platform HappyCow

There are now more than 10,000 vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in the region. This is 1,700 more than in 2023, meaning the number of plant-forward eateries has risen by 21.6 percent over the course of a year. 

“This growth is encouraging, not just for the rankings, but because it shows the increasing accessibility of vegan dining options across Latin America,” said Mauricio Serrano, director of Veganuary Latin America, in a statement. 

According to the report, Brazil is the most vegan-friendly country in Latin America, with 2,953 restaurants offering plant-based options. Mexico follows closely, with 2,920 vegan-friendly establishments. Colombia and Chile are in third and fourth place respectively, and Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Paraguay make up the rest of the top 10. 

The most vegan-friendly cities in Latin America

Angel de la independencia in Mexico City
Adobe Stock Mexico City is seeing a huge increase in vegan-friendly eateries

Among cities, São Paulo and Mexico City are the top two most vegan-friendly in the region. Santiago ranks third, while Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro take fourth and fifth places respectively. Bogotá, Lima, Brasília, Medellín, and Tulum make up the rest of the list. 

In November last year, Mexico City was included in the list of the top 10 most vegan-friendly cities in the world. The city has 124 fully vegan businesses, alongside 493 vegan-friendly restaurants. This marked the first time the city appeared on the list, following a 13 percent rise in vegan-friendly establishments.

“This rapid expansion highlights Mexico City’s dynamic vegan scene, and we’re excited to see what the future holds,” HappyCow said at the time. 

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

