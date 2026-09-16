McDonald’s Partners With Alpro For Matcha-Themed Campaign

McDonald’s has partnered with Alpro for a new matcha-themed campaign.

McDonald’s Germany customers can purchase a limited-edition Matcha Latte Strawberry made with Alpro oat milk and receive a pair of branded socks, provided they activate a coupon in the fast-food giant’s mobile app first.

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McDonald’s Matcha Latte Strawberry is available hot or cold, and can also be ordered with dairy milk and whipped cream. The white sport socks feature four stripes in green, pink, and red to match the drink, as well as the Alpro logo.

In a recent press release, Danone, Alpro’s parent company, described the campaign as a development of its “longstanding cooperation” with McDonald’s, the biggest fast-food chain in the world. McDonald’s Germany has served Alpro Oat Drink for more than five years, and Danone noted the increasing popularity of alternatives.

Nearly half of all Germans now regularly consume plant-based milk products. The significantly reduced impact of milk alternatives on the environment compared to dairy is one of the many reasons for its increased uptake in recent years.

In May, McDonald’s announced that the company does not expect to meet its Scope 3 emissions targets, which include the wider value chain, by 2030. McDonald’s is, notably, the largest purchaser of beef in the world, and, as reported by Mighty Earth, pollutes the climate as much as 16 coal-fired power plants every year.

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The matcha trend and ongoing shortages

Danone McDonald’s is one of many brands to launch its own matcha-flavored products

McDonald’s Italy is also actively marketing a new matcha latte drink in association with Alpro. Customers can find the new Coconut Matcha Latte, described as “100 percent plant-based,” at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

A huge number of brands have launched their own matcha-flavored offerings in the last 12 months, including Alpro, Oatly, Sproud, and Califia Farms. Authentic matcha is naturally rare, and an unforeseen spike in demand due to the green tea’s trending status has caused a series of shortages dating back to 2024.

Last year, the Global Japanese Tea Association posted a response to the ongoing shortages. The post concluded by encouraging tea drinkers to appreciate the “uniqueness and preciousness” of matcha and to “sip it mindfully and savour it fully.”

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