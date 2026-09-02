Oreo Announces Three New Flavors, Including Chicken And Waffles

Oreo has announced three new, limited-edition flavors: Chicken & Waffles, Deep Fried, and Banana Pudding.

All three are “accidentally vegan,”* meaning that they appear to contain no ingredients of animal origin.

Read more: Oreo Launches Limited-Edition Flavor With K-Pop Superstars BTS

The Chicken & Waffles Oreos feature two waffle-patterned biscuits with a double-filling of maple syrup-flavored cream and chicken-flavored cream, which gives them a salty-sweet flavor that is reminiscent of chicken and waffles. However, they contain many of the same ingredients as other Oreo cookies and do not taste too savoury.

The Deep Fried Oreos also feature a double layer of cream, combining dark chocolate and fried dough flavors, and fried dough-flavored biscuits.

Finally, the Banana Pudding Oreos feature vanilla wafer-flavored cookies, one layer of vanilla-flavored cream, and one layer of sweet banana-flavored cream.

In a statement, Oreo said that customers can vote to pick which of the three flavors returns in 2027. The voting period runs from August 17 to October 12, and voters are in with a chance to win one year’s supply of classic Oreos.

The Chicken & Waffles, Deep Fried, and Banana Pudding flavored cookies are currently available from both the Oreo website and the TikTok Shop, as well as grocery and retail stores nationwide across the US, while supplies last.

Read more: Major Confectionery Company Behind Oreos Officially Drops All Animal Testing

Brown Sugar Pancake and Firecracker Pop Oreos

Adobe Stock Oreo has launched several new flavors this year, including Brown Sugar Pancake and Firecracker Pop

Oreo recently launched a limited-edition Brown Sugar Pancake flavor in collaboration with the K-pop band BTS. They feature a double layer of Brown Sugar Pancake-flavored cream and, in an Oreo first, purple wafer biscuits.

Earlier in the year, Oreo also introduced new Firecracker Pop-flavored cookies, inspired by the iconic American red, white, and blue iced lolly. As with the other limited edition flavors, the Oreo x BTS and Firecracker Pop cookies are not labeled as vegan-friendly, but do appear to be free from common animal-derived ingredients.

*Editor’s note: Always make sure to check the ingredients yourself before purchase. Cross-contamination risk means that most accidentally vegan products are still unsuitable for those with allergies.

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