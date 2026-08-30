Sainsbury’s Launches Kid-Friendly Soy And Oat Milk

Shoppers can now purchase kid-friendly soy and oat milk products at Sainsbury’s.

The British supermarket chain sells its own private-label plant-based milk drinks for children one year old and up, fortified with essential vitamins and nutrients.

Read more: Over 80% Of Toddler Food In Texas Grocery Stores Is Ultra-Processed, Finds Audit

Sainsbury’s 1+ Years Soya Drink and 1+ Years Oat Drink feature added calcium, iodine, and iron, as well as vitamins A, D, B2, and B12. The soy version is also low in sugar and contains around 6.5g of protein and 1.1g of fiber per 250ml serving.

A 2022 report by The Vegan Society found that 66.9 percent of UK parents and guardians with children under 15 would like to see more healthy vegan food options for kids. Nearly 40 percent would like to see more vegan food products specifically aimed at children, and over 68 percent said the food industry could do more to develop kid-focused options.

In 2025, Alpro launched a new range of products specifically for kids, including plant-based milk and yogurts. At the time, the company said that its Alpro Kids range contains 30 percent less sugar than comparable products and is fortified with calcium, vitamin D2, and other essential nutrients, such as iodine and vitamin B12.

In January of this year, the largest peer-reviewed study of its kind found that well-planned plant-based diets can aid children’s growth and support their heart health. In June, a separate study found that children and teenagers are more open to meat-free diets than adults, but can struggle to maintain them without familial support.

Roughly five percent of people in the UK are lactose intolerant, including kids.

Read more: Kids Everywhere Need To Eat More Plant-Based Foods, Finds Study

Kids don’t eat enough plant-based foods

Adobe Stock Research shows that kids should be eating more plant-based foods

In July, a study found that kids and young people around the world are not eating enough nutritious, sustainable, plant-based foods. The authors noted that healthy foods such as beans, legumes, and other plants can help improve youth nutrition and contribute towards global Sustainable Development Goals like ending malnutrition.

According to Sainsbury’s, its oat and soy drinks for young kids can be part of a healthy, balanced diet from one year of age, but not as the main milk alternative for children under two. The products have an RRP of £1.70 per 1-litre carton.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com