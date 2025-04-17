X
Food Lifestyle

Kraft Heinz Launches First-Ever Plant-Based Dessert

The JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding is made with a vegan recipe

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a computer-generated image of the new Kraft Heinz / JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding, a plant-based dessert The new dessert is a first for both The Kraft Heinz Company and the JELL-O brand - Media Credit: Kraft Heinz / JELL-O

Kraft Heinz has launched a plant-based JELL-O chocolate pudding, its first vegan dessert.

The JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding features the “signature” taste of the brand’s traditional version along with an entirely lactose-free, gluten-free, and vegan recipe. The new plant-based product is a first for both the JELL-O brand and its parent company, Kraft Heinz.

The plant-based dessert is a response to customer demand for a lactose-free, plant-based pudding option. The brand chose to include oat milk in the recipe as it features a mild flavor and creamy consistency, making it ideal for an authentic dairy-free dessert.

Milk is one of the most common food allergies amongst kids and young people in the US. Overall, more than 15 million Americans are affected by dairy allergies. JELL-O also noted that four out of five parents have expressed interest in dairy-free desserts, and despite the rapid growth of the plant-based dessert category overall, current options are somewhat limited.

“JELL-O has always set the standard for creamy and great-tasting desserts that families across the country can enjoy,” said Lauren Gumbiner, Kraft Heinz’s associate director of marketing desserts. “As our fans’ diets and preferences change, we’re evolving our portfolio alongside them. Our chocolate pudding is a timeless classic, and now, thanks to our lactose-free and vegan oat milk version, we’re excited to give more families the opportunity to enjoy it.”

Read more: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Updates Position On Vegan Diets: What It Really Says

‘Easy, accessible, and delicious plant-based alternatives’

Photo shows the front of the Kraft Heinz headquarters building
Kraft Heinz / JELL-O Kraft Heinz has expanded its plant-based offerings to cater to customer demand

Kraft Heinz first introduced vegan mac and cheese boxes in the US and Canada in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and cited increased demand for alternatives to classic pantry staples.

The American multinational is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America, as well as the fifth-largest in the world. Kraft Heinz owns over 200 brands, including a dedicated NotCo plant-based range and vegan-certified flagship products like Heinz Beanz.

“This is the core mission of The Kraft Heinz Not Company: to bring easy, accessible, and delicious plant-based alternatives from the world’s most beloved brands to the masses,” said NotCo CEO Lucho Lopez-May in a previous statement.

The new JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding is available now from all major US retailers. From Kroger, a 4-pack costs USD $3.49, the same RRP as JELL-O’s dairy equivalent.

Read more: Nush Unveils Vegan Yogurt With 23g Protein Per Pot

Tagged

dessert

food

heinz

kids

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active