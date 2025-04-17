Kraft Heinz Launches First-Ever Plant-Based Dessert

Kraft Heinz has launched a plant-based JELL-O chocolate pudding, its first vegan dessert.

The JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding features the “signature” taste of the brand’s traditional version along with an entirely lactose-free, gluten-free, and vegan recipe. The new plant-based product is a first for both the JELL-O brand and its parent company, Kraft Heinz.

The plant-based dessert is a response to customer demand for a lactose-free, plant-based pudding option. The brand chose to include oat milk in the recipe as it features a mild flavor and creamy consistency, making it ideal for an authentic dairy-free dessert.

Milk is one of the most common food allergies amongst kids and young people in the US. Overall, more than 15 million Americans are affected by dairy allergies. JELL-O also noted that four out of five parents have expressed interest in dairy-free desserts, and despite the rapid growth of the plant-based dessert category overall, current options are somewhat limited.

“JELL-O has always set the standard for creamy and great-tasting desserts that families across the country can enjoy,” said Lauren Gumbiner, Kraft Heinz’s associate director of marketing desserts. “As our fans’ diets and preferences change, we’re evolving our portfolio alongside them. Our chocolate pudding is a timeless classic, and now, thanks to our lactose-free and vegan oat milk version, we’re excited to give more families the opportunity to enjoy it.”

Read more: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Updates Position On Vegan Diets: What It Really Says

‘Easy, accessible, and delicious plant-based alternatives’

Kraft Heinz / JELL-O Kraft Heinz has expanded its plant-based offerings to cater to customer demand

Kraft Heinz first introduced vegan mac and cheese boxes in the US and Canada in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and cited increased demand for alternatives to classic pantry staples.

The American multinational is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America, as well as the fifth-largest in the world. Kraft Heinz owns over 200 brands, including a dedicated NotCo plant-based range and vegan-certified flagship products like Heinz Beanz.

“This is the core mission of The Kraft Heinz Not Company: to bring easy, accessible, and delicious plant-based alternatives from the world’s most beloved brands to the masses,” said NotCo CEO Lucho Lopez-May in a previous statement.

The new JELL-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding is available now from all major US retailers. From Kroger, a 4-pack costs USD $3.49, the same RRP as JELL-O’s dairy equivalent.

Read more: Nush Unveils Vegan Yogurt With 23g Protein Per Pot