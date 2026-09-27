Why Is Lidl Fortifying Animal Products With Plant-Based Protein?

Lidl has announced a new range of blended animal meat products fortified with plant-based pea protein.

According to the supermarket chain, the hybrid range offers at least 20 percent more protein than standard versions of each product after being fortified with plants.

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Lidl GB described the “first-of-its-kind” range as a way to address “key plant-based protein gaps highlighted by the EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet.” The company also noted that protein has become “the thing everyone’s trying to get more of.”

Lidl’s High Protein range includes Cumberland sausages, pork sausages, beef meatballs, beef mince, 5 percent fat mince, and quarter pounders. Prices start from £1.99, and according to The Grocer, the range has a below-average price tag.

Pea protein is cheap, sustainable, and nutrient-dense. It typically contains around 80g of protein per 100g of concentrate, meaning it has a similar protein ratio to whey powder but without dairy’s carbon footprint and potential for gastric distress.

Addressing ‘key plant-based protein gaps’

As noted by Lidl, combining animal products with plant protein can “benefit both planetary boundaries and human health.” However, cutting out high-impact foods entirely would have a far greater positive impact on human and planetary health. Plant-based meat, as opposed to blended products, is also increasingly affordable.

In the UK and parts of Europe, rising meat costs have led to several periods of price parity between plant-based and conventional meat and dairy products. Earlier this month, ProVeg Netherlands found that Dutch shoppers could save up to 30 percent by buying plant-based, and in May, Good Food Institute Europe found that the cost of plant-based mince and meatballs was a third cheaper than meat at Tesco.

Plant-based meat products can also compete nutritionally. Classic Linda McCartney sausages, which are made with soy, contain roughly 15.6g of protein per 100g, which is more than Lidl’s Deluxe Pork Sausages (15.3g), Tesco’s standard pork sausages (14.3g), and Sainsbury’s Butcher’s Choice British Pork Sausages (14g). Linda McCartney sausages also contain significantly less fat than animal-based options.

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Plant-based foods, health, and protein quality

Adobe Stock Consumers are increasingly prioritizing nutrient-dense plant-based proteins over traditional fake meat

Lidl’s High Protein meat range comes shortly after a report found Britons are buying more beans, pulses, tofu, and tempeh, all of which are affordable, nutrient-dense, and versatile. Earlier this month, a scientist named tofu the single best protein for nutrition, sustainability, and affordability. The bottom 20 percent of his protein ranking was entirely animal products, and beef and pork were some of the lowest-rated.

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