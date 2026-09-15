Eating A Handful Of Nuts Per Day Reduces Blood Pressure Risk By 20%

A new study has found that eating just one handful of nuts per day can reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure by up to 20 percent.

A person’s lifestyle, including diet, is a significant contributor to their blood pressure risk, and eating more nuts is a simple and cost-effective intervention.

Read more: Scientists Grow Microalgae From Cultivated Meat Production Waste For Next-Level Efficiency

The study, a systematic meta-analysis and “dose response” published in the British Journal of Nutrition in August, concluded that its findings “support dietary guideline recommendations to include a serving of nuts per day.”

According to the study, people who regularly eat nuts are roughly 16 percent less likely to develop high blood pressure than those who eat the least. Eating 28 grams per day, the approximate equivalent of a handful, was linked to a 20 percent lower risk of high blood pressure, while eating from 30 to 35 grams was linked to a 25 percent reduction. The study found that eating more than 35 grams, roughly the amount recommended by dietary guidelines, was not linked with notable additional benefits.

Plant-Based Health Professionals UK (PBHP), the doctors’ group behind the study, described a daily handful of nuts as one of the simplest, most affordable ways to support heart health. The study’s authors rated the strength of the evidence for their findings as “probable,” with PBHP described as a “solid grade for this kind of study.”

The group said, “At a time when the nation’s health headlines are dominated by pricey weight-loss jabs, it’s a reminder that some of the simplest tools for a healthier heart might already be sitting in the kitchen cupboard – no prescription required.”

Read more: This Olympic Gold Medal Winner Is Training For LA 2028 On A Vegan Diet

‘The number one risk factor for death globally’

Adobe Stock Blood pressure is a leading cause of death, but simple dietary interventions, such as eating more nuts, can make a big difference to risk

More than 1.4 billion people worldwide have high blood pressure. According to the World Heart Federation, high blood pressure is “the number one risk factor for death globally,” accounting for roughly half of all heart disease and stroke-related deaths.

Health experts have recommended nuts and seeds as part of a healthy diet for years. They are a good source of protein and healthy fats, as well as key vitamins and minerals. Legumes and soy products are also linked with a 16 and 19 percent reduction in risk, respectively, according to previous PBHP research.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com