Scientist Names Tofu The Single Best Protein For Nutrition, Sustainability, And Affordability

According to a scientist’s new scoring system, tofu is the single best protein for nutrition, sustainability, and affordability.

The soybean-based alternative protein ranked above 19 other popular options, including meat and dairy, in a newly published paper on the subject.

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The “BPI Score” is a new scoring system developed by Chris Macdonald, a behavioural scientist, the director of the Better Protein Institute, and a Fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Lucy Cavendish College.

In his paper, published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems at the end of July, Macdonald described the BPI Score as a “new, multidimensional rating system” designed to provide a more comprehensive picture of protein quality compared to existing options, which typically have a single area of focus, such as nutrient density.

The first version of the BPI Score evaluated 20 high-protein products across the categories of “people” and “planet.” According to Macdonald, the Planet Score (worth up to 16 points) incorporates environmental impact using existing data on GHG emissions, water pollution, and resource consumption. Meanwhile, the People Score (worth up to 24 points) includes health factors, such as sodium and saturated fat content, as well as “accessibility metrics” such as affordability and availability.

Tofu comes out on top

Tofu notably took the lead in both categories, taking 36 points out of a possible 40. According to the paper, producing tofu emits 0.16kg of CO2e per 100g of protein compared to 64.19kg for beef. Its production also requires just 2.16 square meters of land per 100g, compared to the 211.38 square meters required for 100g of beef.

“A clear disparity emerged between plant-based and animal-based proteins,” Macdonald wrote. “Tofu emerged as the highest-scoring product, while cheddar cheese ranked last. The top quintile of products consisted solely of plant-based proteins, while the bottom quintile was composed entirely of animal-based proteins.”

He added, “While acknowledging the limitations of this first iteration, the score provides a robust foundation for a more nuanced conversation.”

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‘A fundamental reckoning’: Alternative protein vs animal products

Adobe Stock The new scoring system has yet to take animal welfare, antimicrobial resistance, and zoonotic disease risk into account, which would increase the difference between tofu and animal-derived proteins in score

Macdonald is working on a second version of the BPI Score that takes animal welfare, antimicrobial resistance, and zoonotic disease risk into account, which will likely create a “further divide” between alternative proteins and animal products.

Macdonald said, “Ultimately, beyond the spreadsheets and scores, lies a fundamental reckoning: our protein choice is a referendum on the compassion we are willing to show to the planet and to future generations.”

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