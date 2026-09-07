Dutch Shoppers Could Save Up To 30% By Buying Plant-Based

Dutch shoppers could save up to 30 percent on groceries by buying plant-based, according to a new price analysis.

ProVeg Netherlands has found that consumers could save an average of 18 percent by swapping animal-derived basics for plant-based alternatives, but that this could rise to 30 percent in some cases.

Read more: Sainsbury’s Launches Kid-Friendly Soy And Oat Milk

ProVeg analysed the price of common meat and dairy products vs plant-based alternatives at nine major Dutch supermarkets. The NGO found that a plant-based shopping basket containing minced meat, burgers, butter, milk, yogurt, and cheese was cheaper at all nine.

ProVeg found that even plant-based products in small packages were often more competitively priced than meat and dairy options in large packages. Products such as burgers (31 percent), chicken pieces (29 percent), and minced meat (21 percent) offered the biggest savings when compared to traditional options.

ProVeg Netherlands Customers can save the most money by shopping plant-based at Plus, Dirk, Lidl, and Aldi

Out of the nine supermarkets, ProVeg found the biggest relative savings at Plus (30 percent), Dirk (28 percent), Lidl (24 percent), and Aldi (22 percent). Even Ekoplaza, an organic supermarket brand, offered a five percent saving on plant-based options.

Martine van Haperen, food industry expert at ProVeg Netherlands, said, “The idea that plant-based products are expensive will stop many people from eating healthier and more sustainably. By pricing plant-based alternatives slightly more advantageously than the animal variant, the sustainable choice also becomes the most economical choice. We see that more and more supermarkets are also deliberately focusing on this.”

Read more: German Dairy Company Opens Plant-Based Facility For Milk And Yogurt

‘The more accessible and affordable plant-based products are, the easier consumers actually make that choice’

Lidl Lidl is one of the few supermarkets with well-established plant-based sales targets

Van Haperen noted that supermarkets hold an “important key to speeding up the protein transition,” and that Lidl, in particular, endeavours to make plant-based meat and dairy alternatives at least as affordable as animal-based foods.

She said, “The more accessible and affordable plant-based products are, the easier consumers actually make that choice.”

As the climate crisis, diseases, supply issues, and other global factors increase the cost of meat, temporary price parity is also occurring more frequently. Earlier this year, analysis from the Good Food Institute Europe (GFI Europe) found that plant-based meat and meatballs were a third cheaper than animal products at Tesco.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com