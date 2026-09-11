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Britons Are Buying Less Fake Meat, But More Beans And Tofu

Beans, tofu, and other nutrient-dense foods are healthier and more affordable than both traditional and plant-based meat

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone holding a pack of red lentils in a supermarket aisle. Britons are buying less fake meat, but more beans and tofu, according to a new analysis of retail data A new report has found increased unit sales across a range of plant-based proteins - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Britons are buying less fake meat, but more beans and tofu.

According to an analysis of retail data, increased unit sales of key alternative proteins suggests that the plant-based market is rebalancing after a period of instability.

Read more: Dutch Shoppers Could Save Up To 30% By Buying Plant-Based

Madre Brava, an international climate advocacy organization, analyzed NielsenQ retail data for its recent Britain Backs Beans report. Madre Brava found that unit sales of beans, pulses, tofu, and tempeh grew 7.3 percent (and 10.1 percent in value) in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Sales of dried beans, peas, and lentils rose by 16.7 percent, and canned and jarred beans grew by 6.4 percent.

According to Madre Brava, unit sales of meat-free products made with vegetables and pulses grew by 24.6 percent, while mycoprotein products (such as Quorn) increased by 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, unit sales of tofu grew by 7.2 percent, and tempeh by a significant 71.6 percent. However, plant-based alternatives designed to imitate meat fell by 4.3 percent in unit sales and 2.7 percent in value.

Sara Ayech, the UK director of Madre Brava, said, “The bounce back in plant-based sales shows consumers are choosing foods that are a win for their health, their budgets and can compete on taste.”

Read more: UK Farming Roadmap Calls On Farmers To Swap Animals For Lentils

‘Shoppers are not abandoning plant proteins’

Photo shows someone taking a pack of tofu from a supermarket shelf. Britons are buying less fake meat, but more beans and tofu, according to a new analysis of retail data
Adobe Stock Plant-based alternative proteins like tofu are healthy, cost-effective, and affordable

In December of last year, SPINS predicted that a “next wave” of plant-based food sales would begin from 2025 to 2026. According to SPINS, customers are not abandoning plant-based foods; the category is simply evolving.

The Britain Backs Beans report also noted that “shoppers are not abandoning plant proteins – they’re shifting toward simpler, higher-fibre foods, whose prices are rising more slowly than food inflation, widening the price gap with meat.

“This indicates that, while food inflation and affordability remain key factors, nutrition and health benefits are also driving purchasing decisions.”

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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