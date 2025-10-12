Latinos Bring New Flavor to California’s Vegan Food Scene

At a vibrant vegan market in Southern California, Eunice Reyes sets out to prove that vegan food isn’t defined by one culture or one flavor. Reyes, known for her YouTube channel, Rated V for Vegan, visits a pop-up event at Earthly Vegan Market, where she explores how Latino chefs in California are reshaping both Latin American cuisine and the vegan movement itself.

Her mission, as she explains through her content and travels, is to highlight plant-based foods from around the world, and to one day host a full-fledged vegan travel show. In this episode, she spotlights chefs whose stories intertwine culture, entrepreneurship, and compassion.

Latin cuisine has always been rooted in community, memory, and flavor, and these chefs are showing that none of that is lost when you go vegan. From tamales made with Mexican soy protein to vibrant South American arepas, Reyes highlights how traditional recipes can evolve without abandoning their heritage. What emerges is a vision of vegan food that’s proudly Latino, deeply personal, and unmistakably delicious.

Shane’s Tamales: tradition meets plant-based innovation

Reyes begins her journey at Shane’s Tamales, a beloved staple of the local vegan community. Owner Chayan – known as Shane – shares how his venture began humbly in 2009, making tamales at a friend’s apartment. He’s been a vegetarian since 2004 and fully vegan since 2011.

“I decided to make vegan tamales with my mom in the kitchen to try them out, and everybody liked them,” Shane says. That holiday experiment evolved into pop-ups, events, and finally a thriving business.

Reyes cuts into one of his famous tamales and describes what makes them stand out: soft masa, tender texture, and flavors that stay true to tradition. “The masa melts in your mouth as it should,” she says. “It takes finesse to make good masa for tamales. And they nail it here.”

Her favorite is the green ‘chicken’ tamale made with soy-based protein sourced from Mexico. “You could trick anybody with this who is not vegan,” she laughs. “They wouldn’t know.”

Conch by Violeta: culture on a plate

YouTube/Rated V for Vegan Entomatadas are a lesser-known cousin of the popular enchiladas

Next, Reyes meets Violeta and Jonathan, the duo behind Conch by Violeta. Violeta’s vegan journey started for health reasons but soon became an expression of heritage. “I went like 90 percent raw… Never felt better in my life. But then I was missing something: flavors, culture, aromas,” she explains.

Her mother, who still cooks traditional dishes, helped her recreate family recipes without animal products. “Sometimes I’d come home and she would somehow have veganized something for me so that I wouldn’t be left out when we were all getting together at the house,” Violeta says.

Their menu celebrates regional Mexican flavors with creative twists, like entomatadas, a lesser-known cousin of enchiladas. Reyes describes them as “tortillas folded and stuffed with cheese, then topped with rich tomato sauce.” The flavor, she says, is “incredible.”

Violeta avoids mock meats, preferring whole ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, and tofu. “I love creating food,” she says. “I hope it takes you to this special place and you really leave with a happy belly.”

Na Veana: South American soul food

Reyes then heads to Na Veana, where owner Sandra brings South American flair to the market. “I wanted to bring the South American flavor into vegan,” she says. Her specialty is arepas, the iconic cornmeal patties stuffed with fillings that vary across Latin America.

Sandra’s menu draws from her heritage while making it accessible to a new generation of plant-based eaters. Reyes notes how rare it is to find authentic South American vegan street food in California, and how Sandra’s stand fills that gap beautifully.

Earthly Vegan Market: the hub of it all

All these chefs come together at Earthly Vegan Market, run by Jennifer Barios. The market has become a hub for Latino chefs in California, offering a space where plant-based innovation meets Latin American tradition. “I wanted to create a safe place for people to shop without having to worry about reading labels,” she says.

The store carries everything from dairy-free cheeses and plant-based proteins to vegan snacks, pantry staples, and even desserts. Reyes often shops there herself. “You always leave that store really happy with your purchases,” she says.

The market isn’t just a grocery stop; it’s a community hub where Latin American flavors and plant-based innovation intersect.

Celebrating veganism through culture

For Reyes, these stories reflect a broader mission: to show that veganism transcends culture and geography. “It doesn’t matter what your background is. If you’re Latino, you can still enjoy a vegan lifestyle, recreate some of your favorite dishes,” she says.

Her video is both a celebration and a reminder that plant-based cuisine doesn’t erase tradition; it expands it. These Latino chefs in California aren’t just adapting recipes, they’re reclaiming them and proving that compassion and culture can share the same plate.

