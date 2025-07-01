These Easy Plant-Based Enchiladas Are Oil-Free

Jill Dalton, host of The Whole Food Plant Based Cooking Show, recently shared her latest recipe: easy vegan enchiladas. The dish features potatoes, green chilies, and a creamy tomatillo sauce. It’s fully plant-based, oil-free, and uses gluten-free almond tortillas. Dalton guides viewers through each step, keeping the process simple and fast. These easy vegan enchiladas offer warmth, flavor, and nourishment.

Try the recipe yourself

Start with the filling

Dalton begins by sautéing onion in a dry pan. “You don’t need any oil,” she says. If it sticks, she adds a splash of water. Then she mixes in garlic, canned green chilies, and chopped cabbage. “That’s going to add a whole bunch of nutrition,” she explains.

Next come the northern beans and diced russet potatoes. Dalton seasons with cracked pepper and cooks until the potatoes are almost soft. “They don’t have to be completely soft because these are still going in the oven,” she says.

Blend the green chili sauce

For the sauce, Dalton combines tomatillos, green chilies, pumpkin seeds, cumin, onion powder, nutritional yeast, tamari, and lime juice. She blends until smooth. It’s creamy, bright, and adds a zesty punch of flavor.

Assemble and bake

Dalton stirs some sauce into the filling, then spoons it into almond flour tortillas. “You’re just going to start rolling and line them up in your casserole dish,” she says. She pours the remaining sauce over the top. The tray goes into a 350°F oven for 35 minutes.

Once baked, Dalton tops the enchiladas with extra sauce. She takes a bite and says, “That sauce totally makes it. You are going to love it.”

These easy vegan enchiladas deliver comfort and flavor without fuss. They’re hearty, gluten-free, and made with simple ingredients.

You can find more recipes on The Whole Food Plant Based Cooking Show YouTube Channel.

