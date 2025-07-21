This Vegan Ricotta Recipe Is A Total Game-Changer

This vegan ricotta recipe could be the biggest upgrade yet for plant-based cheese. Miyoko Schinner, the vegan cheese pioneer, recently shared a video revealing her latest creation: a creamy, spreadable ricotta made with watermelon seed kernels.

Inspired by a trip to Italy and the “artisanal quality” of the vegan cheeses she tasted there, Schinner returned home determined to raise the bar. “I guarantee you that this ricotta is the milkiest ricotta you will ever make,” she says.

The recipe appears in her upcoming cookbook and features a blend of cashews and watermelon seeds. This isn’t just a vegan ricotta recipe – it’s a shift in what vegan cheese can be.

The secret to a new vegan ricotta recipe

YouTube/ Miyoko Schinner Separating the curds and whey slowly in a ricotta mold is the way to make this vegan cheese

Schinner starts by blending one cup of watermelon seed kernels with half a cup of cashews. “The combination of the two will make the perfect size curd,” she says. After blending, she strains the mixture using a nut milk bag to remove the fibrous pulp from the seeds.

She pours the strained milk into a pot, adds salt, and gently heats it without stirring. “Watermelon seeds are high in albumin, which is the same protein that you find in egg whites,” she explains. “They’re going to coagulate when exposed to heat.” As the milk simmers, curds begin to form and separate from the whey.

“Don’t stir it,” she says. “You don’t want to stir it and break up the curds.” Once fully separated, she pours the mixture into ricotta molds and lets it drain until firm enough to unmold.

Why watermelon seeds?

Schinner clarifies that she’s not using seeds scooped from fruit. “It’s a particular type of melon that’s grown primarily for their seeds,” she says. The white kernels – used as snacks in places like India, China, and Africa – are high in protein and create an ultra-creamy texture.

“They make the milkiest milk,” she says, noting that she uses them throughout her new book. The kernels are easy to find online and are becoming a staple in her plant-based kitchen.

Make the cheese yourself

The result: creamy, spreadable, high-protein ricotta

Once drained and chilled, the ricotta is ready to serve. Schinner spreads it on bread, tops it with vegan honey and olive oil, and takes a bite. “It’s so light, It’s so creamy, It’s so milky. Oh my god. This is the best ricotta I’ve ever made.”

She says it works in lasagna, stuffed shells, cannoli, or even as a breakfast cheese. “This is packed with nutrition, packed with protein, and it’s absolutely delicious.”

For more vegan cheese recipes, take a look at the Miyoko Schinner YouTube channel.

