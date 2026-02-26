IKEA And Tiny Chef Launch New Vegan-Friendly Falafel Balls

IKEA is partnering with The Tiny Chef Show to launch new “plant-rich falafel balls.”

The Swedish home furnishing brand said that the dish is inspired by its classic meatballs, but with an affordable, plant-rich twist. IKEA has also partnered with “The Chef,” the beloved stop motion character, vegan cook, and star of The Tiny Chef Show, to promote the launch of its new plant-rich falafel balls.

IKEA’s new falafel balls are made with a blend of chickpeas, zucchini, onions, and spices, and reportedly feature a crispy exterior and soft centre. They are served with vegan aioli and a side dish of cous cous with mixed vegetables.

The launch of the plant-rich falafel balls is accompanied by three short films that show The Chef visiting IKEA, applying for a job, and trying to create “the perfect falafel.” INGKA Holding, the largest IKEA franchisee holding company, described the collaboration as an invitation to “rediscover the joy of cooking.”

‘We are excited to partner with Tiny Chef’

“We are excited to partner with Tiny Chef, showing people that plant-based eating should be joyful, creative, and full of flavour, not just better for the planet,” said Lorena Lourido Gomez, the global food Manager at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). “We believe this partnership will bring a smile, while inspiring people to try something new.”

Plant-rich falafel balls are currently available for purchase in IKEA stores worldwide, including as a kid-friendly option. INGKA noted that plant-based dishes are always placed “the same or lower” than animal protein alternatives, and an eight-piece falafel ball plate costs USD $4.99. IKEA said that take-home packs of the falafel balls will be available from the company’s Swedish Food Market section “in the near future.”

The Tiny Chef Show and vegan food at IKEA

The Tiny Chef Show / YouTube This collaboration with The Tiny Chef Show is the latest of several vegan partnerships from IKEA

The Tiny Chef Show began online before getting picked up for three series and 41 episodes on Nickelodeon. The award-winning show featured celebrity narrators including RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Nicole Byer, Amy Sedaris, and Rebel Wilson.

The Tiny Chef Show aims to educate young people on the benefits of plant-based food and cooking. Following its cancellation in 2025, Florence Pugh, Melissa McCarthy, and Dionne Warwick all engaged with the news on social media.

The Chef is not IKEA’s first vegan partnership. The brand collaborated with La Vie last year to add bacon-topped hot dogs to its menus and with THIS to launch plant-based sausages. IKEA first introduced its budget-friendly, meat-free hot dogs in 2018 and has sold more than 10 million of them since then. IKEA previously pledged to increase its plant-based menu options to support its sustainability targets.

