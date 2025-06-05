X
IKEA Partners With La Vie To Make Bacon-Topped Vegan Hotdogs

IKEA's iconic vegan hotdogs are now available with crispy plant-based bacon pieces

Photo shows someone holding up a vegan IKEA hotdog topped with La Vie bacon bits, in front of an IKEA store IKEA has teamed up with La Vie - Media Credit: IKEA UK / Instagram

IKEA has partnered with La Vie to make bacon-topped vegan hot dogs, in the latest expansion of the Swedish furniture brand’s plant-based menu.

IKEA customers can now order a classic vegan IKEA hot dog topped with crispy bacon pieces from La Vie. Writing on Instagram, La Vie specifically highlighted IKEA’s Korean BBQ hot dog, topped with slaw. Additional vegan-friendly toppings include pickles and crispy fried onions.

“Hang onto your POÄNG armchair because this delicious pig-free dog costs just 90p,” said La Vie. “It’s officially the cheapest way to try La Vie… And the only time you’ll say “mmmmmmm” while assembling something with bits.”

La Vie, a French plant-based meat brand founded in 2021, is known for its cheeky and sometimes collaborative marketing campaigns. La Vie’s full range of products now includes lardons, bacon, ham, and bacon bits, all made with high-protein rehydrated soy.

IKEA’s vegan hotdogs and sustainability

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold out a vegan hotdog from IKEA
IKEA Customers have been able to order vegan hotdogs at IKEA since 2018

IKEA first introduced meat-free hot dogs in 2018 and has sold more than 10 million of them since then. The sausage features kale, lentils, quinoa, and wheat protein, making it both nutrient-dense and low-impact. According to IKEA, the overall environmental footprint of its meat-free hot dogs is approximately seven times smaller than that of meat-based equivalents.

IKEA previously pledged to increase its plant-based menu options to support its sustainability targets. In January of this year, the retailer announced a partnership with vegan meat brand THIS to bring pork-style sausages to select cafes across the UK.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IKEA to bring our sausages to even more people – two purpose-driven brands working together to serve great food,” said THIS CEO Mark Cuddigan. “The only instruction you’ll need for our sausages is… eat them before someone else does!”

Liam Pritchett

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

