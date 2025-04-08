X
Iceland Launches Vegan TGI Fridays Cheeseburgers And Chicken Strips

Iceland and TGI Fridays are breaking with current plant-based trends by launching two new comfort food items

A vegan melt in the middle vegan cheeseburger from TGI Fridays Iceland has collaborated with TGI Fridays - Media Credit: Instagram/@Junk_Food_Vegan_Uk

Iceland and TGI Fridays have launched two vegan fakeaway-style frozen meals, including a new melting cheeseburger and returning favorite glazed “No Chick” chicken strips.

The British supermarket chain and American-style restaurant produce an entire range of frozen, co-branded meals. The Iceland x TGI Fridays line now includes these two latest plant-based additions and is available at most Iceland and Food Warehouse stores nationwide.

The “melt-in-the-middle” cheeseburger combines a thick, beef-style patty with a layer of plant-based cheese in the middle. Meanwhile, the popular “No Chick Sesame Strips” feature a Tennessee-style glaze and are back in stock. Both are produced by the No Meat Company and both are certified vegan, with the newer burgers bearing a Vegetarian Society logo.

A pack of vegan chicken from the Iceland and TGI Fridays
Instagram/@_Sunflowerseeed The collaboration between TGI Fridays and Iceland also features vegan chicken sesame strips

In mid-March, plant-based blogger @vegan_junk_food_uk shared a photo of the cheeseburgers on Instagram and reported a price of £3 per 240g two-pack. More recently, fellow blogger @_sunflowerseeed shared a picture of the updated No Chick Sesame Strips. According to Iceland, these RRP at £5 per 480g box, which includes glaze and sesame seeds.

Plant Based News reached out to Iceland and TGI Fridays for more information.

Vegan junk food and ‘clean’ eating

The new Iceland x TGI Fridays fakeaway products are notable in that they prioritize rich-tasting comfort foods like cheeseburgers and chicken strips. While vegan “junk food” dominated new product launches for years, the last 12 months have seen an increasing number of brands lean into the clean eating trend amid pushback against “processed foods.”

The first three months of 2025 alone have seen new mycelium, tempeh, and tofu products, with brands like Squeaky Bean citing demand for “natural ingredients.” Regardless of type, studies indicate that plant-based meat is significantly healthier than animal products. It’s also more sustainable, with an 89 percent smaller impact on the environment than traditional meat.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

