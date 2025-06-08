3 High-Protein Vegan Lunch Wraps To Make This Week

Shakayla Felice, known for her plant-based recipe tutorials on YouTube, recently shared a video focused on high-protein vegan lunch wraps. In the video, she walks viewers through three creative wrap recipes that pack in both flavor and nutrition. Each one features vegetables, legumes, or tofu, making them great options for anyone looking to boost their intake of high-protein and fiber-rich meals while keeping lunch quick and filling.

These wraps are rich in fiber, plant-based protein, and healthy fats. They’re easy to prepare and perfect for meal prep. Whether you’re eating on the go or planning ahead for the week, these high-protein vegan lunch wraps deliver on taste and nutrition.

Read more: Make This Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Your Go-To Summer Meal

Veggie wrap with herby tahini dressing

This wrap is full of colorful vegetables and an edamame avocado mash. “A bulk of the protein and a decent amount of fiber is coming from the edamame and avocado mash,” Felice says. She blends edamame, avocado, garlic, lemon juice, and non-dairy milk to make the base.

For the creamy herby tahini dressing, she mixes tahini with vegan sour cream, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and dill. She adds water to thin it out.

“This wrap was so delicious, so flavorful, packed with so many vitamins,” she explains. Felice also uses crunchy veggies like cabbage, cucumber, tomato, and shredded carrots. Crispy jalapeños and microgreens top it all off.

Tofu bánh mì-inspired wrap

YouTube/ Shakayla Felice This wrap uses fava bean tofu, but you can use any tofu you like

This wrap brings bold flavors with tofu and pickled vegetables. Felice uses a fava bean-based tofu this time but says: “I’ve also made this with a soy-based tofu … go with super firm tofu.”

She marinates the tofu in Japanese BBQ sauce and air-fries it. While it cooks, she pickles fennel, cucumber, jalapeño, watermelon radish, and carrots in rice vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and water. “We’re just adding another layer of flavor to this wrap,” she says.

She spreads plant-based mayo on the wrap and layers it with lettuce, pickled veggies, and the cooked tofu. “I also drizzled some sriracha hoisin sauce and had some mint and cilantro in the fridge which I added on top,” she adds.

Buffalo chickpea and Caesar salad wrap

This final wrap combines spicy chickpeas with creamy Caesar dressing. Felice mashes chickpeas and mixes them with buffalo sauce. She roasts them until crispy. For the Caesar dressing, she uses hummus, Dijon mustard, vegan Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, capers, garlic, and nutritional yeast.

“Whenever I am trying to make something that is a bit more nutrient dense, I tend to choose hummus as the base,” she explains.

The wrap includes chopped romaine and baby kale, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, and sprouts. She finishes with more buffalo sauce on top. “This salad was the best of both worlds,” she says.

All three wraps offer high fiber and protein, perfect for a balanced plant-based lunch.

You can find more videos by Shakayla Felice on her YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘What I Eat In A Day As A Vegan Runner’