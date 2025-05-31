X
Dinner Food Health Health & Wellbeing Lifestyle Lunch Vegan Meal Planning Vegan Recipes

Make This Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Your Go-To Summer Meal

This chickpea salad is perfect for the warmer months

By

2 Minutes Read

A Mediterranean chickpea salad with a tahini base This chickpea salad is packed with protein - Media Credit: YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life

Nisha Vora, known for running the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel, recently shared a video titled “Mediterranean Chickpea Salad, so good you’ll make it all summer long.” In this vibrant recipe, she brings together Middle Eastern flavors and wholesome vegan staples to create a dish that’s both refreshing and satisfying – perfect for summer lunches, BBQs, or an easy weeknight dinner.

Vora is a Harvard-educated lawyer turned vegan chef, author, and content creator. After leaving her legal career, she founded Rainbow Plant Life, where she shares inventive plant-based recipes, cooking tutorials, and lifestyle tips.

In her recent video, Vora demonstrates how to transform simple pantry staples into a Mediterranean-inspired chickpea salad that’s packed with protein and fiber, yet easy to prepare.

Read more: This Peanut Miso Chickpea Salad Sandwich Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

The ultimate summer salad

Chickpeas are a staple in diets all over the world, as they’re cheap, versatile, and packed with protein. In this salad, they are served alongside onion, cucumber, fresh mint, and a number of carefully chosen spices.

Aleppo pepper, a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, imparts a gentle heat and subtle fruitiness to the salad. Unlike conventional chili flakes, it offers a nuanced spice that complements rather than overpowers. Preserved lemons – lemons fermented in salt and their own juice – bring a tart and savory dimension to the dish. She also uses lemon juice and sumac to flavor the chickpeas.

Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, creates the creamy base for a whipped dressing that adds richness and contrast to the bright and crunchy vegetables. Vora whips it with lemon juice, maple syrup, and ice water until it turns fluffy and smooth – making it ideal for spreading on a plate as a base for the salad. So freaking good, I would literally just eat spoonfuls of this,” she says.

You can find more of Nisha Vora’s recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘I Turned My Kitchen Into A Vegan Café For My Friends’

Tagged

chickpea salad

nisha vora

recipes

salad

vegan food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active