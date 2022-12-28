Heinz Launches Vegan Cream Of Tomato Soup And Meatless Beans With Sausages

Heinz is releasing plant-based versions of its bestselling “Cream of Tomato Soup” and “Beanz and Sausages” for Veganuary.

The move comes after repeated requests from consumers and fans, and follows extensive recipe development processes.

Both vegan products contain one of your five recommended portions of vegetables a day. They have been made without the use of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

“Our incredibly exciting (and incredibly delicious) Heinz plant-based innovations have been several years in the making to provide the iconic taste of Heinz, but now plant-based!” Manel Jordão, brand manager at Heinz, said in a statement.

“We’re sorry it’s been such a long time coming but trust us when we say they’ve been well worth the wait. And just in time for Veganuary too!”

The launches come hot on the heels of Heinz’s Vegan Christmas Dinner Big Soup. Released in limited numbers at the end of last month, the soup was a response to both the growing demand for plant-based food and the popularity of the meat version in 2021.

Heinz The new meatless, dairy-free products are the latest in a growing line of vegan releases from Heinz

Veganuary 2023: the biggest yet?

Veganuary has been growing each year since it launched in 2014.

This year’s event saw more than 620,000 people sign up, and more than 1,500 new products released to coincide with the meat-free eating challenge.

It is anticipated that 2023 will surpass both of these figures – especially with brands such as Heinz looking to roll out plant-based versions of their most iconic food items.

“This is SUCH exciting news! These products are British staples and our participants have consistently told us they would love vegan versions so it’s wonderful to see Heinz responding to this growing demand for plant-based options,” Dr. Toni Vernelli, international head of communications and marketing for Veganuary, said in a statement.

“Veganuary’s role is to help people choose plant-based foods, whether their motivation is health, planet, people or animals. And our job is made much easier when people can simply choose vegan versions of their favorite foods. Thank you, Heinz!”

In recent weeks, other legacy brands including Chocomel and Laughing Cow have unveiled vegan versions of their flagship products. Both come just in time for 31 days of animal-free dining. (Those interested can sign up for Veganuary here).

Heinz Creamy Tomato Soup (RRP £1.70) and Heinz Beanz and Vegan Sausages (RRP £2) will be available to buy at Ocado from December 28, 2022. They will be available at Sainsbury’s from January 8, 2023.