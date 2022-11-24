Heinz Launches ‘Vegan Christmas Dinner’ Soup – Complete With Stuffing And Gravy

Heinz has launched a fully vegan version of its popular Christmas Dinner Big Soup recipe, which sold out last year.

It comes as Heinz says it wants to “make sure even more people than ever can enjoy what is fast becoming a festive favorite.”

The newly developed vegan recipe is filled with plant-based sausage, stuffing balls, and root vegetables, all in a thick gravy. It comes after Heinz released plant-based burgers and mince in October, indicating the brand is embracing the ever-growing vegan market.

“After last year’s reaction to Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup, bringing it back again this year was a no brainer,” Heinz Soup’s marketing manager Bahar Kiransa said in a statement.

“We’ve been hard at work all year perfecting our recipes for both the meat and vegan versions. We are particularly proud to be introducing the vegan version this year, as everyone deserves to be able to try the delicious flavours of our much-loved Heinz Christmas Dinner Soup.”

Last year’s meat-filled version is said to have garnered huge public support, selling out in hours. It also secured celebrity fans including Drew Barrymore.

As a self-confessed flexitarian and ambassador for Quorn, she might prefer the vegan recipe.

Vegan Christmas food on the rise

It was reported in 2021 that 71 percent of Millennials planned to enjoy a vegan Christmas. This tied in with a slew of festive releases from major supermarket chains.

Last year was arguably the most vegan-friendly Christmas to date, but 2022 is already showing signs of eclipsing last year’s selections.

Recently, Asda announced its largest-ever plant-based festive range, boasting 97 food items. Shoppers can choose from chocolate festive baubles, vegan turkey, and even plant-based brie with sweet chili dip.

Marks and Spencer has also unveiled its festive line-up. Vegan customers are able to enjoy plant-based reindeer buns, as well as traditional Christmas classics.

The Heinz vegan Christmas Dinner Big Soup is available now from selected Asda stores. It’s priced at £2.00.