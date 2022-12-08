The Laughing Cow Finally Unveil Vegan Versions Of Iconic Cheese Wedges

 The Laughing Cow Finally Unveils Vegan Versions Of Iconic Cheese Wedges
The new dairy-free Laughing Cow cheese is made with almond milk, and is fortified with vitamin B12

The Laughing Cow has announced the release of two vegan flavors of its famous cheese wedges. 

The brand, which is owned by Bel Brands USA, is known for its triangular-shaped snacking cheeses. They are individually wrapped in foil and are served in a round box. 

The dairy-free versions – which come in original and garlic and herb flavors – will feature similar designs and packaging. They will be rolling out to Whole Foods stores across the US this month, and will cost $5.49 per eight-wedge pack. 

Each is made with an almond milk base, with ingredients including coconut oil, sunflower oil, pea protein, and seasonings. They are also fortified with vitamin B12. 

“By expanding our portfolio and entering strategic partnerships, we are able to act on and embrace key insights, live responsibly, and provide delicious food that enables people to lead a good life,” said Florian Decaux, Bel Brand USA’s plant-based acceleration director, in a statement.

Laughing Cow vegan cheese
The Laughing Cow Laughing Cow has released two flavors of dairy-free cheese

Bel Brand USA has also added a dairy-free version of one of its other cheese brands, Boursin. 

The Laughing Cow and Boursin join the likes of Babybel, Cathedral City, and Philadelphia, which have also recently embraced the ever-growing plant-based market. 

The rise of dairy-free cheese

The vegan cheese market has been forecast to be worth $7.10 billion by 2030.

Due to growing consumer awareness of the ethical and environmental costs of farming cows, there has been a huge rise in popularity of dairy-free foods in the last few years. 

As well as cheeses, shoppers are now spoilt for choice when it comes to plant-based milks, yoghurts, and ice creams. 

Nondairy milk, in particular, has seen a huge rise in popularity. A report from last year found that one in three Brits drink plant-based milk. This rose to 44 percent of 25-44 year olds.

