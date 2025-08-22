First GRUBBY x Allplants Frozen Vegan Ready Meals Set To Launch This Week

GRUBBY is bringing Allplants recipes back to market this week with a new frozen ready meal range, the first of its kind from the vegan meal kit company.

GRUBBY’s full ready meal range will include recreations of nine original Allplants recipes, including the popular Miso and Tamari Buddha Bowl, Creamy Mac and Greens with Herb Crumb, and Nduja Rigatoni. Five out of nine upcoming frozen ready meals will be available to purchase from GRUBBY from August 22.

Allplants was a vegan frozen ready meal producer that entered administration in late 2024. While Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills purchased the Allplants assets and customer data for her own brand, ‘Plants,’ GRUBBY stepped in to secure the Allplants recipes themselves.

GRUBBY is currently the UK’s leading plant-based recipe kit company, and in October reported selling more than a million meals to date. The company also plans to expand the ready meal lineup to 15 options by the end of 2025.

“We promised to bring the much-loved allplants products back to life for customers and, after months of hard work, we are delighted to deliver on our commitment,” said GRUBBY founder Martin Holden-White. “The incredible work Jonathan Petrides and his team did in developing these dishes was a true asset of the brand, and we’re delighted that they will live on, with a refreshed GRUBBY spin as part of our exciting expansion into ready meals.”

‘Eating more plants should be effortless’

Meal kit delivery revenue is predicted to reach US $1.5 billion this year before hitting approximately $1.82 billion by the end of the decade. Last year, recipe box company Gousto reported that demand for plant-based options continues to “soar.”

According to GRUBBY, its new ready meals can be prepared in minutes using a microwave, oven, or frying pan. The range includes an average of 23g of protein and 13 “plant points” per meal, as well as 10g of fiber, and GRUBBY said it is using the new products to target “busy, health-conscious urban professionals.”

“We’ve always believed eating more plants should be effortless, delicious, and genuinely impactful,” added Holden-White. “With our new ready meals, we’re making it easier than ever for people to enjoy exceptional plant-powered food without compromising on taste or convenience.”

The ready meals are priced from £4.84 per serving for 15-16 packs.

