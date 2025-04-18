This WFPB Burrito Is Oil-Free And Packed With Flavor

Javant B, known for running the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing his oil-free, whole-foods plant-based (WFPB) burritos. As the creator of Healthy Vegan Eating, Javant has made it his mission to empower people through healthy lifestyle choices. After overcoming his own health challenges, he committed to helping others improve their well-being through diet, exercise, a positive mindset, and restorative sleep.

His vegan burrito recipe is a prime example of this mission: a hearty, flavor-packed wrap made from whole plant foods. In the video, Javant breaks down the key ingredients and explains why each one earns a place in the wrap.

How to make Javant’s healthy burrito

Cauliflower

The base of the burrito is roasted cauliflower tossed with red onions and a blend of spices. Once baked, it adds substance and savory depth.

: Soaks up flavor, becomes slightly crisp when roasted Health benefits: High in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants

Coconut aminos

To reduce sodium, Javant swaps soy-based condiments for coconut aminos.

“I use coconut aminos to replace things like soy sauce and liquid aminos… I do that because the soy in the liquid aminos has a lot more sodium than the coconut aminos,” he explains.

: Adds umami with less salt Health benefits: Lower sodium alternative that supports cardiovascular health

Black beans

Black beans bring protein, fiber, and blood sugar support to the dish.

“Beans are super, super healthy foods,” Javant says.

: Adds bulk and texture Health benefits: Packed with resistant starch, which benefits gut health and metabolic stability

Sweet potato

Mashed sweet potato offers natural sweetness and creamy texture.

A vibrant, flavor-packed vegan burrito—stuffed with roasted cauliflower, black beans, sweet potato, and topped with creamy cilantro lime sauce.

“I love sweet potatoes, they’re one of my favorite foods,” Javant says.

: Smooth and grounding Health benefits: High in beta-carotene, potassium, and complex carbs

Cilantro lime sauce

This homemade sauce is blended from cilantro, hemp seeds, lime juice, garlic, a date, and water. It finishes the burrito with fresh, creamy flavor.

“Sauces like this are not only healthy but they’re so easy to make,” Javant says.

: Balances the dish with bright acidity Health benefits: Cilantro may help to detoxify your body, and hemp seeds are rich in omega-3s

Final assembly

Once the ingredients are ready, Javant assembles everything onto a tigernut flatbread and layers it into a generous wrap.

“This is one delicious burrito,” he says.

Simple, colorful, and nutrient-dense, this recipe proves that whole food plant-based meals can be just as comforting as they are nourishing. Whether you’re meal prepping or making a quick lunch, this burrito is an easy go-to that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

For more plant-based recipes and wellness tips, check out Javant’s YouTube channel, HealthyVeganEating.

