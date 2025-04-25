Minor Figures Unveils ‘Category First’ Flavored Oat Drink

UK-based plant-based drink company Minor Figures has launched a new line of colorful and flavored oat drinks in what’s thought to be category first.

The Hyper Oat includes four flavors – Berry, Matcha, Turmeric, and Mango – each with their own formula and nutrition profile.

Berry combines protein, calcium, and L-carnitine, aiming to support muscle function and maintenance. Matcha is enriched with pantothenic acid and zinc, nutrients known to contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and cognitive function. Turmeric incorporates baobab, vitamin D, and lactobacillus, targeting immune system support and gut health. Mango includes vitamin B12 and riboflavin, both of which play roles in reducing tiredness and supporting energy metabolism.​

According to Minor Figures, the Hyper Oat drinks can be poured over cereal, blended into smoothies, or drunk directly. The Berry and Mango flavors are currently available in Waitrose stores across the UK, with a recommended retail price of £3 per 750ml carton. A broader rollout, including availability on Amazon, Ocado, and through independent retailers, is planned for May.

The rise of Minor Figures

Minor Figures Minor Figures is well-known for its oat milk

Founded in East London in 2014, Minor Figures has established itself as a leading name in plant-based beverages. It’s particularly known for its barista-style oat milk, which is used in a number of independent coffee shops. The company also previously introduced the world’s first shelf-stable cold brew and powdered oat milk. Today, Minor Figures products are available in over 50 countries.

To support the launch of Hyper Oat, Minor Figures has partnered with London eyewear brand Cubitts to release a limited-edition range of sunglasses. Each pair corresponds to a flavor from the new drink collection, featuring liquid-filled arms and color-matched lenses.

