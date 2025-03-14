‘This Is The Best Sandwich I Have Ever Eaten – And It’s Vegan’

For Chef AJ, food has always been more than just fuel – it’s been a lifelong passion. A well-known advocate for whole-food, plant-based eating, she has spent years teaching people how to cook delicious meals without oil, sugar, or processed ingredients. But after being diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, her relationship with food changed.

Undergoing treatment left her with nausea and a lack of appetite, making it difficult to eat enough to maintain her weight. “I can’t afford to lose any more weight,” she explained. “Sometimes, to eat, it’s got to be really, really good.” That’s when she discovered a sandwich that not only sparked her appetite but became a regular part of her routine.

“This might be the best thing I’ve ever eaten in my life,” she said. And the best part? It’s completely vegan.

Where to find the ultimate vegan sandwich

The sandwich comes from Auburn Bodega, a small, eclectic shop in Northern California that serves a variety of plant-based options. Chef AJ first heard about it through Dr. Neil Nedley, a plant-based doctor in Auburn, and his colleague Stephen. With her weekly medical appointments in the area, she now makes sure to stop by for what she calls the best sandwich she’s ever had.

She highlighted two standout sandwiches:

The Sunflower Nut Tuna Sandwich, which her husband loves.

The Super Veggie Bro Sis, the one that stole her heart.

“This is called the Super Veggie Bro Sis,” she said. “And I would go there just for this sandwich.”

What makes it so good?

The Super Veggie Bro Sis is built around a simple but perfectly balanced combination of flavors and textures:

Roasted sweet potatoes – Soft and naturally sweet, adding depth.

– Soft and naturally sweet, adding depth. Pickled onions – Tangy and vibrant, giving the sandwich a punch of acidity.

– Tangy and vibrant, giving the sandwich a punch of acidity. Cucumbers – Fresh and crunchy, balancing the softness of the other ingredients.

– Fresh and crunchy, balancing the softness of the other ingredients. Avocado – Creamy and rich, enhancing every bite.

– Creamy and rich, enhancing every bite. Hummus (or an alternative spread) – The standard version comes with hummus, but since Chef AJ is allergic to beans, she initially swapped it for mustard.

But then she made a game-changing discovery.

The secret ingredient: vegan cheese sauce

YouTube Cheese sauce is the secret ingredient in this vegan sandwich

During a visit with a friend, she noticed he ordered the sandwich with a house-made vegan cheese sauce instead of hummus. She decided to try it, and from that moment, she was hooked.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever tasted,” she said.

This cheese sauce is what elevates the sandwich from great to unforgettable, according to Chef AJ. Made in-house at Auburn Bodega, it’s a creamy, slightly spicy, and deeply flavorful addition that ties everything together.

The ingredients are simple:

Cashews

Roasted red peppers

Jalapeño peppers

Nutritional yeast

Lemon juice

A touch of salt

Inspired by the cheese sauces from Café Gratitude, the well-known plant-based restaurant chain, the Auburn Bodega version is completely raw and oil-free.

Chef AJ was so obsessed with it that she started buying extra to use at home. “I take an already cooked russet potato, slice it in half, slather this over it, put it in the air fryer—and oh my God, it’s like a grilled cheese sandwich except the potato is the bread.”

The Power of a perfect meal

Despite chef AJ’s culinary expertise, this simple sandwich became a staple in her diet because it was one of the few things she always had an appetite for during her cancer treatment.

“For whatever reason, this sandwich is like the best thing I’ve ever eaten,” she said.

Although Auburn Bodega isn’t an entirely vegan establishment, its extensive plant-based menu makes it a must-visit for those in Northern California. “If you ever get a chance to come anywhere near the Sacramento area, please visit the Auburn Bodega,” Chef AJ urged.

For those unable to make the trip, she encourages recreating the sandwich at home. While the secret cheese sauce might be hard to replicate exactly, the combination of roasted sweet potatoes, pickled onions, avocado, cucumbers, and a creamy spread is enough to create something special.

Find more of Chef AJ’s favorite recipes on her website and YouTube channel.