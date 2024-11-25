X
Food Lifestyle

Major Dairy Company Invests In Fermented Plant-Based Cheese

The new project is part of Bel Group's plans to generate half of it's sales from plant-based options by 2050

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a selection of Bel Group's Boursin cheese on a refrigerated supermarket shelf Bel Group aims to produce an original, nutritious, fermented plant-based cheese to join its existing dairy-free offerings - Media Credit: René van den Berg / Alamy Stock Photo

The Bel Group has announced a new collaborative research and development project to create authentic, fermented plant-based cheese with minimal processing.

Read more: Dairy-Free Brand Swees Launches ‘World-First’ Vegan Cheese Sticks

The multinational cheese giant will collaborate with the probiotic manufacturer Lallemand, agricultural consulting firm Protial, and agro-industrial group Avril for the project. Together, they plan to develop fermented and aged plant-based cheese that will satisfy the “growing consumer demand” for dairy-free products that replicate traditional options.

“In a time when the agri-food industry faces urgent challenges around resource preservation and planetary limits, Bel is committed to offering more sustainable food without compromising on nutrition or taste,” said Bel Group CEO Cécile Béliot in a statement. “Innovation is essential to the future of food.”

The EUR €9 million “Cocagne Project” will take three years to complete. It has already received support from the public sector investment bank Bpifrance as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s carbon neutrality-focused “France 2030” program.

Read more: Cathedral City Launches New Vegan Cheese Flavor

Food is a ‘key lever’ for mitigating the climate crisis

Photo shows a computer-generated graphic for Bel Group's plant-based Babybel
Bel Group The Bel Group already creates a number of plant-based products

The Cocagne Project ties into the Bel Group’s plans to generate 50 percent of its sales from plant-based and fruit-based products by 2050. Last year, Bel Group began work with AI startup Climax Foods to develop plant-based cheeses that are “indistinguishable” from dairy.

“Food is a key lever to address climate change, and we, at Bel, have a strong determination to explore new territories and develop innovative solutions that will define the future of food, for all,” said Béliot at the time.

Bel UK recently launched a plant-based version of its brand Boursin, a popular garlic and herb-flavored cream cheese. According to Bel UK, the company hopes that plant-based Boursin will persuade even customers who rarely purchase dairy-free cheese to try it.

The Bel Group launched a vegan Baybel in 2022 and introduced a new White Cheddar variety last year. Fellow Bel Group brand Laughing Cow has also launched dairy-free cheese, and its soft cheese triangles are available in both “Original” and “Garlic.”

Read more: You Can Now Buy A Huge Vegan Cheese Hamper For The Holidays

Tagged

bel group

cheese

dairy

fermentation

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active