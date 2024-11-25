Major Dairy Company Invests In Fermented Plant-Based Cheese

The Bel Group has announced a new collaborative research and development project to create authentic, fermented plant-based cheese with minimal processing.

The multinational cheese giant will collaborate with the probiotic manufacturer Lallemand, agricultural consulting firm Protial, and agro-industrial group Avril for the project. Together, they plan to develop fermented and aged plant-based cheese that will satisfy the “growing consumer demand” for dairy-free products that replicate traditional options.

“In a time when the agri-food industry faces urgent challenges around resource preservation and planetary limits, Bel is committed to offering more sustainable food without compromising on nutrition or taste,” said Bel Group CEO Cécile Béliot in a statement. “Innovation is essential to the future of food.”

The EUR €9 million “Cocagne Project” will take three years to complete. It has already received support from the public sector investment bank Bpifrance as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s carbon neutrality-focused “France 2030” program.

Food is a ‘key lever’ for mitigating the climate crisis

Bel Group The Bel Group already creates a number of plant-based products

The Cocagne Project ties into the Bel Group’s plans to generate 50 percent of its sales from plant-based and fruit-based products by 2050. Last year, Bel Group began work with AI startup Climax Foods to develop plant-based cheeses that are “indistinguishable” from dairy.

“Food is a key lever to address climate change, and we, at Bel, have a strong determination to explore new territories and develop innovative solutions that will define the future of food, for all,” said Béliot at the time.

Bel UK recently launched a plant-based version of its brand Boursin, a popular garlic and herb-flavored cream cheese. According to Bel UK, the company hopes that plant-based Boursin will persuade even customers who rarely purchase dairy-free cheese to try it.

The Bel Group launched a vegan Baybel in 2022 and introduced a new White Cheddar variety last year. Fellow Bel Group brand Laughing Cow has also launched dairy-free cheese, and its soft cheese triangles are available in both “Original” and “Garlic.”

