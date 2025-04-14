‘My Chili Crisp Caesar Pasta Salad Went Viral – Here’s How To Make It’

Shakayla Felice, known for hugely popular YouTube channel and vibrant plant-based recipes, recently shared a video on her now-viral chili crisp caesar pasta salad. After gaining traction across TikTok and Instagram, Felice decided to dedicate a full video to the dish that’s become a favorite – and it’s easy to see why.

The salad is a mash-up of spicy crispy chili oil, creamy caesar-inspired dressing, and fresh leafy greens tossed with pasta. It’s vegan, beginner-friendly, and designed for meal prep or sunny day gatherings. “This is going to be the pasta salad of the season,” Felice says.

She breaks it all down step by step – from selecting the right pasta to balancing heat and acidity in the dressing. Let’s look at how it comes together.

The pasta and greens

Felice uses fusilli pasta for its ridges, which holds sauce well. She recommends using “anything that has curves, ridges,” or is “coily” and adds that a high-protein pasta is ideal if you’re not adding another protein source to the salad. Romaine and kale form the green base, and she reminds viewers to massage the kale: “You can tell that it already kind of went down in size, and that’s because we massaged it.”

The caesar-style chili crisp dressing

This is where the salad stands out. The base is hummus (or vegan mayo), with capers, Dijon mustard, vegan Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast or vegan parmesan. Then comes the twist: chili crisp. “If you like chili crisp, I recommend two tablespoons, but if you are new to chili crisp… I would say dial it back to maybe one teaspoon,” she explains.

Felice warns the spice has a kick and to “be selective on the chili crisp” you use to ensure “true authenticity”. After whisking, she recommends thinning it with warm water as needed and tasting for adjustments.

Assembly

Once the pasta is cooked and cooled, Felice tosses it with the greens and dressing. She finishes the dish with grated vegan cheese, but says it’s totally optional: “It still tastes delicious without it.”

Optional extras

For more protein, Felice suggests crispy tofu or roasted chickpeas. “I just tossed the chickpeas in a little bit of olive oil, seasoned them, and popped them in the oven… until they were crispy.”

A pasta salad worth repeating

YouTube/ Shakayla Felice This viral vegan recipe is a perfect spring dish

Felice describes the chili crisp caesar pasta salad as “really, really good” and emphasizes how easy it is to make. If prepping ahead, she suggests storing the dressing on the side to keep everything fresh.

You can find more videos by Shakayla Felice on her YouTube channel.

