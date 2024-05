Caesar salad is a hugely popular Italian dish eaten all over the world, but traditional recipes are far from vegan. They often contain a variety of animal-based foods, including anchovies, parmesan, chicken, worcestershire sauce, and eggs.

Many of the non-vegan ingredients are found in the creamy sauce, but it’s perfectly possible to make a vegan caesar salad dressing with a few simple swaps.

This Clean Food Dirty Girl recipe is oil-free, plant-based, and packed full of flavor. For its creaminess, it uses soaked cashews alongside ingredients like Dijon mustard, nutritional yeast, and apple cider vinegar.

As well as the dressing, you can use a wide variety of plant-based ingredients to make your vegan caesar salad. Romaine lettuce is traditionally used, as well as croutons (make sure these are milk-free if buying from the shop) and olive oil. You could also include a vegan parmesan, and add additional optional ingredients like tomatoes and olives. For protein, you could bake some tofu or tempeh in place of chicken.

Vegan caesar salad dressing recipe

This vegan caesar salad dressing is free from oil and packed full of flavor No ratings yet Servings 2 cups Ingredients 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water for 10 minutes (130 g)

1 cup water (237 ml)

¼ cup nutritional yeast (20g)

2 small cloves garlic, peeled and left whole (8 g)

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp dulse flakes or powder

½ tsp salt Instructions Drain the cashews and discard the soaking water. Place the cashews into your blender, along with the new water and the rest of the ingredients. Blend until super creamy and smooth, about a minute.

Serve on your favorite salad!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

