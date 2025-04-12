‘The Huge Plant-Based Costco Deals You Don’t Want To Miss’

Jenné Claiborne, the creator of the SweetPotatoSoul YouTube channel, recently shared her latest Costco haul. It gives her audience a run down on healthy vegan pantry staples, affordable produce, and budget-friendly kitchenware. In her video, Claiborne walks through her go-to shopping list while highlighting some great finds that can help you eat more plants without spending a fortune.

A trained chef, author, and longtime plant-based advocate, Claiborne focuses on nutritious, family-friendly meals. Her Costco run offers a practical look at how to stock up on long-lasting vegan essentials. From nuts and seeds to cast iron cookware and wild blueberries, she covers what to buy, what to skip, and how to make the most of big-batch pricing.

This round-up focuses on three sections: fridge and pantry staples, frozen produce and snacks, and kitchen gear and storage. Each includes weights and prices to help you plan your next Costco visit. At the end, see some of Claiborne’s advice on making healthy eating even easier.

Read more: Tiba Tempeh Launches New Smoky Block As Distribution Expands

Shopping wholesale vegan

Fridge and pantry staples

Claiborne shares a wide range of shelf-stable and refrigerated finds that she regularly buys at Costco. Many of them offer bulk savings compared to standard grocery stores.

Tofu (4-pack): $7.50

Wildbrine sauerkraut (large tub): $10

Pre-cooked beets: price not listed, but Claiborne recommends them for convenience

Organic cremini mushrooms: $4.89

White mushrooms (1.5 lbs): under $4

Agave nectar (2-pack): $9

Maple syrup (1 bottle): price not mentioned, but Claiborne says it’s cheaper than most stores

Organic jasmine brown rice (10 lbs): price not specified

Raw almonds (3 lbs): $12

Pecans (bag): price not listed

Hemp hearts and chia seeds: sold in bulk, though she says she doesn’t always finish them

Extra virgin olive oil (2 x 2L in glass bottles): $18



Frozen produce and snacks

YouTube/ Sweet Potato Soul Her haul includes frozen veggies, fruits, nuts, and olive oil

Frozen fruits and vegetables are a major part of Claiborne’s shopping list. She highlights them as affordable, nutritious, and long-lasting.

Frozen wild blueberries: she uses these daily in oatmeal and smoothies

Frozen berry mixes and smoothie blends: prices not specified

Frozen vegetables: includes broccoli, spinach, peas, and edamame

Edamame (6 lbs): $14

She also buys seaweed snacks for her daughter and friends. While they’re salty, she says, they’re a fun, nutrient-rich snack with iodine, which is important for a vegan diet.

Read more: Plant-Based Diets Represent ‘Significant Opportunity’ To Address Global Challenges, Says Study

Kitchen gear and storage

In addition to food, Claiborne highlights several cost-effective kitchen tools that support a healthy lifestyle.

Plastic shelving unit: $30

Glass storage jars: price not specified

Salad spinner: $14.99 – an affordable option for everyday use

Dutch oven set (2 pieces): $60

Stainless steel cookware: prices vary, but Claiborne says it’s one of her top picks for safe, long-lasting cooking

Cuisinart 12-cup food processor: $200

Tips for even easier healthy eating

Claiborne shares more than just deals during her shopping trip. Throughout the video, she offers practical tips for building a healthy plant-based lifestyle. She reminds viewers that frozen produce is often just as nutritious as fresh, since it’s frozen at peak ripeness. She also recommends investing in tools like salad spinners and food processors to make healthy eating more convenient.

She emphasizes choosing nutrient-dense ingredients like nuts, seeds, tofu, and greens and storing them properly to reduce waste. She even suggests sharing bulk items with family members who don’t shop at Costco to make the most of every purchase.

With a mix of smart shopping and thoughtful planning, Claiborne shows that eating well doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.

You can find more of Jenné Claiborne‘s videos on her YouTube channel SweetPotatoSoul.

Read more: ‘The One Dish I’d Cook To Win Over A Tofu Skeptic’