‘The Huge Plant-Based Costco Deals You Don’t Want To Miss’

Jenné Claiborne recently shared a video showing how to do a cost-effective vegan shop

Jenne Claiborne showing us vegan shopping deals Claiborne takes us shopping to see how she budgets for high-quality ingredients - Media Credit: YouTube/ Sweet Potato Soul

Jenné Claiborne, the creator of the SweetPotatoSoul YouTube channel, recently shared her latest Costco haul. It gives her audience a run down on healthy vegan pantry staples, affordable produce, and budget-friendly kitchenware. In her video, Claiborne walks through her go-to shopping list while highlighting some great finds that can help you eat more plants without spending a fortune.

A trained chef, author, and longtime plant-based advocate, Claiborne focuses on nutritious, family-friendly meals. Her Costco run offers a practical look at how to stock up on long-lasting vegan essentials. From nuts and seeds to cast iron cookware and wild blueberries, she covers what to buy, what to skip, and how to make the most of big-batch pricing.

This round-up focuses on three sections: fridge and pantry staples, frozen produce and snacks, and kitchen gear and storage. Each includes weights and prices to help you plan your next Costco visit. At the end, see some of Claiborne’s advice on making healthy eating even easier.

Shopping wholesale vegan

Fridge and pantry staples

Claiborne shares a wide range of shelf-stable and refrigerated finds that she regularly buys at Costco. Many of them offer bulk savings compared to standard grocery stores.

  • Tofu (4-pack): $7.50
  • Wildbrine sauerkraut (large tub): $10
  • Pre-cooked beets: price not listed, but Claiborne recommends them for convenience
  • Organic cremini mushrooms: $4.89
  • White mushrooms (1.5 lbs): under $4
  • Agave nectar (2-pack): $9
  • Maple syrup (1 bottle): price not mentioned, but Claiborne says it’s cheaper than most stores
  • Organic jasmine brown rice (10 lbs): price not specified
  • Raw almonds (3 lbs): $12
  • Pecans (bag): price not listed
  • Hemp hearts and chia seeds: sold in bulk, though she says she doesn’t always finish them
  • Extra virgin olive oil (2 x 2L in glass bottles): $18

Frozen produce and snacks

Jenne Claiborne with her vegan shopping deals in a grocery cart
YouTube/ Sweet Potato Soul Her haul includes frozen veggies, fruits, nuts, and olive oil

Frozen fruits and vegetables are a major part of Claiborne’s shopping list. She highlights them as affordable, nutritious, and long-lasting.

  • Frozen wild blueberries: she uses these daily in oatmeal and smoothies
  • Frozen berry mixes and smoothie blends: prices not specified
  • Frozen vegetables: includes broccoli, spinach, peas, and edamame
  • Edamame (6 lbs): $14

She also buys seaweed snacks for her daughter and friends. While they’re salty, she says, they’re a fun, nutrient-rich snack with iodine, which is important for a vegan diet.

Kitchen gear and storage

In addition to food, Claiborne highlights several cost-effective kitchen tools that support a healthy lifestyle.

  • Plastic shelving unit: $30
  • Glass storage jars: price not specified
  • Salad spinner: $14.99 – an affordable option for everyday use
  • Dutch oven set (2 pieces): $60
  • Stainless steel cookware: prices vary, but Claiborne says it’s one of her top picks for safe, long-lasting cooking
  • Cuisinart 12-cup food processor: $200

Tips for even easier healthy eating

Claiborne shares more than just deals during her shopping trip. Throughout the video, she offers practical tips for building a healthy plant-based lifestyle. She reminds viewers that frozen produce is often just as nutritious as fresh, since it’s frozen at peak ripeness. She also recommends investing in tools like salad spinners and food processors to make healthy eating more convenient.

She emphasizes choosing nutrient-dense ingredients like nuts, seeds, tofu, and greens and storing them properly to reduce waste. She even suggests sharing bulk items with family members who don’t shop at Costco to make the most of every purchase.

With a mix of smart shopping and thoughtful planning, Claiborne shows that eating well doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.

You can find more of Jenné Claiborne‘s videos on her YouTube channel SweetPotatoSoul.

