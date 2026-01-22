X
Caribou Coffee Cuts Plant-Based Milk Surcharge At All US Stores

Caribou Coffee is the latest major chain to make dairy-free milk alternatives free

Photo shows the sign of a Caribou Coffee Drive Thru store. Caribou Coffee just announced that it will be scrapping its plant-based milk surcharge going forward Previously, only Caribou Coffee loyalty members had access to free plant-based milk - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Caribou Coffee has removed its plant-based milk surcharge nationwide.

The Minnesota-based coffee chain has nearly 500 locations in the US alone, and customers can now order oat, coconut, and almond milk alternatives for free.

Caribou Coffee updated its pricing on January 2, 2026. Before then, plant-based milks were available for free to loyalty members who ordered through the app, while other customers had to pay up to USD $1 extra to choose non-dairy milk.

Mercy For Animals and PETA welcomed the news, and both organizations have reportedly advocated for Caribou to remove its surcharge. In a statement, PETA said it had sent vegan chocolates to the company in thanks for the decision.

Charging extra for plant-based dairy alternatives effectively places a punitive tax on the 3.7 million Americans who are vegan, as well as the 30 to 50 million Americans who are lactose intolerant. Up to 80 percent of African Americans and Native Americans are lactose intolerant, and organizations such as Switch4Good have referred to the nondairy surcharge as an example of “dietary racism.”

Meanwhile, the global plant-based dairy market could reach $34 billion by the end of the decade, while most Americans think that schools should be able to offer plant-based meals and milk to students who want or need meat and dairy-free options.

‘More customers are turning to vegan milk’

Photo shows a barista making a cup of coffee with foamed milk
Adobe Stock Other major coffee chains have already scrapped their dairy-free milk surcharges

Caribou is the seventh major coffee chain to stop charging extra for dairy-free milk, preceded by Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Scooter’s Coffee, and Peet’s Coffee. In January and February last year, Dutch Bros and Dunkin’ ditched their surcharges.

“More customers are turning to vegan milks after they learn about the suffering mother cows endure when their calves are stolen from them so that their milk can be sold to coffee shops,” said Tracy Reiman, the president of PETA. “PETA celebrates Caribou Coffee’s compassionate decision to make animal and planet-friendly vegan milks more accessible and urges holdout coffee chains like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf to stop charging customers extra for ethical choices.”

