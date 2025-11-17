Most Americans think schools should offer plant-based meals and milk to students.

A recent opinion poll revealed that 67 percent of Americans agree that public schools should make plant-based options available. Seventy-five percent of those surveyed were also unaware that 30 – 50 million people are lactose intolerant in the US.

Morning Consult conducted the poll in October on behalf of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a doctor-led nonprofit health organization. They surveyed 2,203 adults online who were picked to be roughly representative of the general population in terms of age, race, region, and education.

PCRM noted that more than two-thirds of adults still agreed that children should have good access to plant-based milk and meals, despite the majority being unaware of the prevalence of lactose intolerance. The poll found that younger and college-educated adults were even more likely to agree with plant-based access for kids.

“We need to raise awareness that most Americans think that school lunch lines should include healthier options, including plant-based meals and nondairy milk alternatives that can help keep students healthy,” said Stephanie McBurnett, RDN, a PCRM nutrition educator and parent to school-age children.

In a previous case study, PCRM previously found that plant-based meals offered at a K-8 school in Washington, D.C., contained three times the fiber found in standard options. They also contained more iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, with less fat, less saturated fat, and zero cholesterol. Several of the meals prioritized beans.

“Serving plant-based meals, which are higher in fiber and lower in fat than typical school lunches, can help students fight obesity, type 2 diabetes, and even early signs of heart disease and set them up for a lifetime of good health. It also introduces children to healthier meals that they might not be seeing at home,” said McBurnett.

Plant-based school meals and milk

Adobe Stock Plant-based options can be nutritious and culturally inclusive, which benefits all kids

At the end of October, Representatives Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) and Alma Adams (D-NC) reintroduced the Plant-Powered School Meals Pilot Act, which would expand access to sustainable, culturally-inclusive, plant-based school meals for students.

In the UK, a survey found that nearly half of parents supported the introduction of more plant-based school meals. Eighty-five percent also supported improved education around healthy food choices and nutrition for their kids.

In March, a policy briefing produced by experts and backed by 25 health and sustainability organizations found that serving nutritious plant-based meals in schools and hospitals could save the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) £54.9 million per year, which could be used to procure more sustainable, healthy food.

