Ombar’s Caramac-Style Blonde Chocolate Bar Is Back ‘For Good’

Ombar's Blonde chocolate bar is available now from Tesco stores across the UK

Photo shows the Ombar Blonde chocolate bar with it's packaging (right) and without (left) Have you tried Ombar's Blonde bar yet? - Media Credit: Ombar

Ombar has said that its popular Blonde chocolate bar is “back for good.”

Ombar’s Blonde Caramelised White Chocolate is inspired by “nostalgic” flavors, such as the now-discontinued Nestlé Caramac, but made with plant-based and sustainable ingredients. In addition to being vegan, Ombar’s Blonde is organic, palm oil-free, and Fair Trade.

The Cambridge-based brand combines dried cane sugar juice with chicory root fiber, a naturally sweet prebiotic, to promote beneficial gut bacteria and keep the bar’s sugar content approximately 50 percent lower than traditional white chocolate options.

Blonde became a fan-favorite when it was launched as a limited-edition item in 2024, prompting customers to beg Ombar to bring it back in the comments section on Instagram.

“After overwhelming demand, we’ve brought back this fan-favourite treat for good,” said the company. “With flecks of Madagascan vanilla, a rich caramelised sweetness and creaminess coming from organic desiccated coconut, our Blonde is back and tasting better than ever!”

Ombar Blonde is available now from Tesco stores nationwide at £2.75 per 70g bar.

Customer demand for ethical, clean-label, and plant-based chocolate

Photo shows a computer-generated mock-up of the new Ombar Blonde chocolate bars
Ombar Ombar Blonde became a fan-favorite during its previous, limited edition launch

Richard Turner co-founded Ombar in 2007 to prioritize plant-based, wholesome ingredients, including high-quality cocoa. The company’s full range now includes a huge variety of chocolates, including matcha and pistachio creams, M’lk Chocolate bars, 100 percent cocoa bars, and many more. Pistachio Centre, Peanut Butter, and Blonde are all available in Tesco.

According to new research from Future Market Insights published earlier this week, the vegan chocolate market is set to reach USD $1,545 million in 2025, and is projected to reach $4,798.6 million over the next decade. An increasing consumer shift towards ethical, clean-label, and plant-based products is the primary driver of this “robust” predicted growth.

