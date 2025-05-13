Vegan Nutella ‘Spotted In UK Supermarket’

Vegan Nutella spread has reportedly been spotted in a UK supermarket for the first time.

According to an Instagram post by Vegan Food UK, the long-awaited vegan version of Nutella’s chocolate-hazelnut spread was seen in an unspecified supermarket. The page added that Sainsbury’s “will soon be the place that stocks it” with an RRP of £4 per jar.

“It’s not officially launched yet,” wrote Vegan Food UK. “But it has already been spotted!”

One commenter noted that they have seen the vegan Nutella available from “in quite a few” UK service settings already, including Purezza. However, this is the first time Nutella Plant Based has been available to consumers directly in a supermarket or retail setting.

No further details about the UK launch of vegan Nutella are available yet. Plant Based News (PBN) contacted Ferrero, Nutella’s parent company, for more information.

Nutella Plant Based offers ‘delicious new choice’ for customers

Adobe Stock The new vegan Nutella swaps skimmed milk powder for chickpeas and rice syrup

Last year, Ferrero confirmed to PBN that its vegan-friendly Nutella would be released in autumn of 2024. The plant-based spread is now available in select European countries, including France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy, all locations with a high demand for Nutella and a growing number of people who are cutting back on animal products.

Classic Nutella combines sweetened cocoa and hazelnuts with skimmed milk powder and palm oil. Instead of dairy, Nutella Plant Based combines chickpeas and rice syrup with the cocoa, sugar, and hazelnuts. According to early reviews, it tastes almost identical.

“At Ferrero, we are always scouting and exploring new categories and emerging food trends,” said a brand spokesperson at the time. “This further addition to the Nutella family will deliver the same unmistakable experience [by] replacing milk with vegetal ingredients, offering a delicious new choice able to welcome even more people into the brand.”

