 Byron Burger Vegan Options: What’s On The Plant-Based Menu?
Byron Burger Vegan Options: What’s On The Plant-Based Menu?

Byron Burger has an ever-expanding vegan menu - here’s what you can order

3 Minutes Read

A selection of vegan burger options from Byron in the UK
It’s now easier than ever to enjoy a full restaurant meal as a vegan, and Byron is one of many companies to offer an extensive plant-based menu. 

The British restaurant chain was founded in London in 2007. The company has been gradually reducing its number of branches amid financial issues, and it now operates 12 locations across the country. 

Over the last few years, it has been adding a wide range of plant-based burgers, sides, and desserts to its menu. Here’s everything you need to know about eating vegan at Byron.

Byron Burger vegan mains

Byron Burger features a range of vegan-friendly menu items
Adobe Stock Byron is a popular UK-based burger restaurant

Good news for plant-based burger fans – there are a wide variety of options on the menu that are sure to suit any preferences. 

Many mainstream chains offer just one vegan burger on their menus, meaning meat-free diners have historically not had a huge amount of choice. But the options at Byron extend far beyond a dry bean burger. In fact, you can veganize every single burger on its menu – meaning those new to plant-based eating don’t need to miss out on their old favorites.

You can choose from the following:

  • Vegan Byron (Beyond Meat patty with dairy-free cheese, bacon, pickled red onions, signature vegan Byron sauce, as well as lettuce and pickles
  • Vegan Cheeseburger (Beyond Meat patty, nondairy cheese, vegan Byron sauce, pickled red onion slice, lettuce, beef tomato)
  • Vegan Classic Chi**en (Meatless Farm chicken, egg-free mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, pickles)
  • Vegan Clucky (Meatless Farm chicken, smashed avocado, vegan sriracha mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, pickles)
  • Vegan Double Bacon Cheese (Two Beyond Meat patties, vegan cheese, smoked streaky bacon, ketchup, mustard, pickles)
  • Vegan B**f Burger (Beyond Meat patty, vegan Byron sauce, pickled red onion, lettuce, beef tomato slice)
  • V-Rex (Beyond Meat patty, crispy onion ring, plant-based cheese, Byron sauce, smoky chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeños, lettuce and pickles)
  • The Vegan Smoky (Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheese, smoked streaky bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce)
  • Vegan C-Rex (Meatless Farm chicken, onion ring, nondairy cheese, smoked streaky bacon, vegan mayo, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeños, pickles)
  • Vegan B-Rex (Beyond Meat patty, onion ring, dairy-free cheese, smoked streaky bacon, smoky BBQ sauce, vegan mayo, jalapeños, pickles)

Are Byron Burger chips vegan? Full list of plant-based sides

In news that will come as a relief to many, Byron chips are indeed vegan-friendly. While fries may seem like an obviously plant-based food, some restaurants and fast food chains cook them in the same oil as meat, leading to cross-contamination. Byron confirms on its website that this is not the case, however. 

The full list of vegan sides is as follows: 

  • Skin on Fries
  • Sweet Potato Fries
  • Fresh Green Salad
  • Byron Slaw
A vegan burger from Byron
Byron Byron offers a range of vegan-friendly mains and sides

Does Byron Burger do vegan milkshakes?

Byron is well-known for its milkshakes, and it announced in 2018 that it would be debuting dairy-free versions of these. Currently on its menu, it offers one plant-based milkshake – the Vegan Salted Caramel. 

Byron Burger vegan desserts

It doesn’t appear that Byron currently offers a dessert, but watch this space…

Where can I visit Byron Burger?

Byron has a number of locations across London, as well as in cities like Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Norwich. You can find its full list of locations on its website. 

More like this:

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

