Burger King UK is giving away 250,000 plant-based Royales for World Vegan Month.

Customers who purchase promotional packs of The Vegetarian Butcher products at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Ocado, and Asda supermarklets will receive a unique code for a free plant-based Royale at participating Burger King stores.

Read more: IKEA Launches New Cinnamon Bun Soft Serve – But Is It Vegan?

Promotional products include The Vegetarian Butcher’s Hentastic, Happy Go Clucky, Impeckable, and What the Cluck plant-based chicken. Customers must purchase products before November 22, 2026, and redeem them before the end of December.

The Vegetarian Butcher has worked with Burger King since 2019, creating the plant-based meat for BK’s meat-free Whopper as well as its Royale. Alongside the giveaway, Burger King currently offers a Meat Free Monday deal offering either the plant-based Whopper or the plant-based Royale for £2.99 via the company’s app.

In September, Burger King Austria introduced a long-awaited plant-based version of its Crispy Chicken burger, also produced by The Vegetarian Butcher.

Burger King Austria confirmed that the product and all of its ingredients are vegan, but that “due to possible cross-contamination the burger can’t be labeled as such.”

Read more: Burger King Launches Long-Awaited Plant-Based Crispy Chicken Burger

World Vegan Month

Burger King Burger King is giving away its plant-based Royales to celebrate World Vegan Month

Sunday, November 1, 2026, was World Vegan Day and kicked off this year’s World Vegan Month. According to The Vegan Society, November is likely to bring “more vegan products” and “the promotion of vegan events, recipes, clothing, and more.”

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