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Buttermilk Is Launching A Vegan Twix

Buttermilk's Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar is coming to UK supermarkets

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Photo shows the new Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar from Buttermilk, which is a vegan version of the iconic Twix chocolate bar Morrisons has already listed the new Buttermilk Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar on its website - Media Credit: Morrisons

Buttermilk is launching a vegan Twix.

The dairy-free chocolate brand’s new Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar is thought to be the first Twix-style vegan chocolate bar to arrive at major supermarkets in the UK.

Read more: Most People In The UK Would Cut Meat And Dairy To Improve Food Security

Writing on Instagram over the weekend, Buttermilk called for fans to guess what the newest plant-based chocolate bar from the company will be. Since then, Morrisons has listed Buttermilk’s Twix-style Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar on its website.

According to the Morrisons listing, Buttermilk’s latest sweet treat includes two gluten-free biscuit fingers “layered with caramel” and coated in dairy-free milk chocolate.

Fans celebrated the news of a vegan Twix in Buttermilk’s comments on Instagram. One person wrote, “If it’s a Twix you can take all my money!” Another wrote, “Woohoo, a vegan Buttermilk Twix!!! Love your coconut bar and can’t wait [to] try this one.”

Buttermilk’s Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar has an RRP of £1.50 per 50g.

Plant Based News (PBN) reached out to Buttermilk for more information.

Read more: Oreo Announces Three New Flavors, Including Chicken And Waffles

Buttermilk has ‘re-imagined’ the UK’s favorite chocolate bars

Photo shows a selection of popular chocolate bars cut in half, including a Bounty, a Crunchie, a Snickers, and a Twix
Adobe Stock Buttermilk’s range includes vegan versions of Kit Kats, Mars Bars, and Crunchies

Buttermilk started as a small fudge shop in Padstow, Cornwall, over fifty years ago.

In 2018, the company set out to create its own plant-based chocolate, and has since “re-imagined” British favorites like the Kit Kat Chunky, Mars bar, Snickers bar, Bounty, and Crunchie with plant-based, gluten-free, and palm oil-free ingredients.

Buttermilk’s chocolate bars are available from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons, Amazon, and the Vegan Kind Supermarket.

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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