Buttermilk is launching a vegan Twix.

The dairy-free chocolate brand’s new Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar is thought to be the first Twix-style vegan chocolate bar to arrive at major supermarkets in the UK.

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Writing on Instagram over the weekend, Buttermilk called for fans to guess what the newest plant-based chocolate bar from the company will be. Since then, Morrisons has listed Buttermilk’s Twix-style Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar on its website.

According to the Morrisons listing, Buttermilk’s latest sweet treat includes two gluten-free biscuit fingers “layered with caramel” and coated in dairy-free milk chocolate.

Fans celebrated the news of a vegan Twix in Buttermilk’s comments on Instagram. One person wrote, “If it’s a Twix you can take all my money!” Another wrote, “Woohoo, a vegan Buttermilk Twix!!! Love your coconut bar and can’t wait [to] try this one.”

Buttermilk’s Caramel Choc Biscuit Fingers bar has an RRP of £1.50 per 50g.

Plant Based News (PBN) reached out to Buttermilk for more information.

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Buttermilk has ‘re-imagined’ the UK’s favorite chocolate bars

Adobe Stock Buttermilk’s range includes vegan versions of Kit Kats, Mars Bars, and Crunchies

Buttermilk started as a small fudge shop in Padstow, Cornwall, over fifty years ago.

In 2018, the company set out to create its own plant-based chocolate, and has since “re-imagined” British favorites like the Kit Kat Chunky, Mars bar, Snickers bar, Bounty, and Crunchie with plant-based, gluten-free, and palm oil-free ingredients.

Buttermilk’s chocolate bars are available from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons, Amazon, and the Vegan Kind Supermarket.

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